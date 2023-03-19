Who is Ashava and how to find him in Diablo 4?

Ashava is a level 25 world boss in Diablo 4, against whom players can fight for high-tier loot. He is the best source for guaranteed legendary gear.

Unfortunately, Ashava has specific spawn times, and players need to be aware of that to find and fight him. In the beta, Ashava will spawn at specific times. These have been mentioned in this article.

Diablo @Diablo “Daylight Savings” does not exist in Sanctuary.



Get ready to face Ashava at 11am, 1pm, 11pm and 1am PDT.

Spawn times for both the early access and open beta have been provided so players can prepare to take him on. It is important to remember that Ashava will one-shot players if they are anything less than level 25. Hence, grinding beforehand is necessary.

Details regarding Ashava boss fight in Diablo 4

The level 25 Ashava boss fight is currently the only end-game content available in Diablo 4. This is a world boss and can usually be found on the eastern side of the map, as shown in the image below. Players will be notified about a world event whenever Ashava is about to spawn.

Ashava boss location (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players will ideally get the notification around 30 minutes before the fight and find several others standing and waiting for the boss to spawn. His health is high, and he performs several powerful attacks that can one-shot an enemy.

However, the rewards are worth it, as this boss is currently the best source for legendaries in the beta version. His spawn times have been presented in the table below:

PDT CET IST 11 AM (March 18) 7 PM (March 18) 11:30 PM (March 18) 1 PM (March 18) 9 PM (March 18) 1:30 AM (March 19) 11 PM (March 18) 7 AM (March 19) 11:30 AM (March 19) 1 AM (March 19) 9 AM (March 19) 1:30 PM (March 19)

The boss has already spawned thrice and will spawn only once more. Fortunately, this is not the end, as on March 25 and 26, the boss will again be available for the open beta. During that time, players can level up and fight Ashava to beat him once and for all. The timing for the same has been provided below.

PDT CET IST 10 AM (March 25) 6 PM (March 25) 10:30 PM (March 25) 12 PM (March 25) 8 PM (March 25) 12:00 AM (March 26) 10 PM (March 25) 6 AM (March 26) 10:30 AM (March 26) 12 AM (March 26) 8 AM (March 26) 12:30 PM (March 26)

Although Ashava offers lucrative loot, fighting him is difficult in Diablo 4. He has a ground swipe attack that can one-shot anyone below level 25. The boss also uses poison once his health goes down, which can deal heavy damage, along with a powerful ground stomp.

Bluwolfic @Bluwolfic



It was a kickass world boss fight even though the timer almost went out on us lol. Got some awesome legendary items out of it though. @Diablo Diablo IV - Ashava DefeatedIt was a kickass world boss fight even though the timer almost went out on us lol. Got some awesome legendary items out of it though. @Diablo Diablo IV - Ashava Defeated🔥It was a kickass world boss fight even though the timer almost went out on us lol. Got some awesome legendary items out of it though. https://t.co/ZkhMCjpuIQ

Overall, Ashava is a top-tier boss fight for Diablo 4 players who want to reach the endgame in the beta itself. Players can gear up as much as they want for now, as these will not carry over in the final game. Hence, the grind will be fruitless once the game launches on June 6, 2023.

