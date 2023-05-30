Diablo 4 tier list - Which are the best classes for beginners

Diablo 4 is here, and with it comes a wealth of new fun and challenging adventures. With that in mind, there will no doubt be plenty of players coming to the game who have either not played any in this series before or simply returning after several years. Blizzard’s latest Action RPG has had quite a few test phases for the public, but things have been rebalanced even after that.

This tier list could change in the future regarding Diablo 4’s classes. It will undoubtedly see changes and updates as some fall behind the others. But there’s no telling how or when that could happen.

It’s worth noting that this tier list is one player's opinion, though I have spent many hours reviewing the game over the past few weeks.

Diablo 4 beginner tier list

1) S-Tier

Necromancer

Even after the Necromancer class was nerfed slightly in the testing period, it didn’t matter. It’s still the strongest Diablo 4 class and fantastic for beginners. It’s not a difficult class to play and offers a variety of melee and ranged builds.

The ability to start with a few allies (skeletons) genuinely changes the game when it comes to early-game power. Now admittedly, they come more in line with the rest of the classes in the mid-game, but it won’t change how amazing it feels to spam Corpse Explosion as a Necromancer in Diablo 4.

2) A-Tier

Sorcerer

Rogue

I think the Sorcerer class is very close to the raw power of a Necromancer in Diablo 4, but not quite at the same level. What makes Sorcerer so fun for me is the raw AOE crowd-clearing capabilities that it has on offer. Between Fireball and Hydra, it’s a delight to play.

I played a lot of Rogue in the testing phases, as did one of my colleagues in the review phase. D4’s Rogue is agile, allowing to spin through enemies while dropping traps and caltrops. It also offers what might be the best single-target damage out of any class in Diablo 4.

I’m such a big fan of this class, and while it’s not as strong as the S-Tier Necro, it’s easy and fun to play. On top of being a pretty straightforward class, it’s got what it takes to solo. That said, I prefer playing it in a group.

3) B-Tier

Barbarian

Barbarian feels better than it did earlier in the pre-review tests. Simply getting a flat damage reduction bonus helped without a doubt. The class abilities are remarkably fun to use. You can set up some pretty awesome combos thanks to its Legendary Aspects.

What holds back the Barbarian class in Diablo 4 is its reliance on gear. You have to equip four weapons, and if you want those attack skills to be worth anything, those arms must be high quality.

This class generally relies on gear (Thorns, more Bleed damage, et cetera). If you have the gear for one, it’s a beastly force of nature.

4) C-Tier

Druid

I did not enjoy putting Druid at the bottom of the tier list for Diablo 4. I played it in Hardcore Mode and did pretty well, killing several bosses and clearing dungeons without dying. I do feel like Druids are in a much better place than they were, but it still takes too long to get this class going.

You spend too long waiting on your summoned pets (Wolves, Ravens). While they have incredible AOE damage, building up takes a long time. You can shred through enemies with some incredible combos as a Druid, though. Built up your Wolves to deal extra damage to CCed enemies, and you can easily melt single-targets.

Druids can easily use nature itself to control the flow of battle. But they simply require a lot of solid gear and too much time to make a powerful character. That said, it’s still a lot of fun and is worth trying.

As Diablo 4 updates and changes, this list will be adjusted accordingly. Blizzard’s latest Action RPG launches on June 6, 2023.

