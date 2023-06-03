How to survive longer in Diablo 4 Hardcore mode

Hardcore mode is the ultimate challenge in Diablo 4. It’s where players go who want to prove they know the game better than anyone else. Either that, or they simply want the game to have a different thrill. Whatever the reason, players can opt into this mode anytime they create a new character. This mode is more difficult than the regular, Eternal character experience.

While Hardcore mode in Diablo 4 features a greater challenge, Blizzard Entertainment offered ways to make the experience better and more enjoyable across a player’s future hardcore characters. Here are some tips to survive longer in this challenging mode.

How you can survive longer in Diablo 4’s Hardcore mode

1) Explore the world, complete map objectives, and find Altars of Lilith

Diablo 4 features a wide assortment of ways to permanently increase your character’s stats and skill points - that goes for Hardcore mode too. Take the time to find all of the Altars of Lilith, and complete as many map objectives as possible. This will give future characters more potion uses, stat points, and skill points.

It may not help your first character as much, but it will help your future characters. Diablo 4 players will almost always try and try again in Hardcore mode, and thankfully, the more time you put in, the better the experience will be. Starting a second or third character with more and more stats/skill points means you can build safer earlier.

2) Throw unused powerful gear in your Stash

Hardcore characters do not gain the benefit of your shared stash or gold. The exception is other Hardcore mode characters in Diablo 4. Having multiple characters means you can farm gear for future attempts. You’ll likely get tons of rare, powerful gear drops as you play through the game.

They may not be upgrades now, but you can put them in your stash and use them on other characters. This is a way to sort of future-proof future attempts in this mode.

3) Make use of Hardcore-exclusive consumables

Diablo 4 has a pair of hardcore mode-only items: Scroll of Escape and Elixir of Death Evasion. The former is a rare drop-only item that will teleport you out of combat and to a safe location without a cast time. You can even bind it to your emote wheel to cast it faster. The latter is something you can craft, which makes you Immune to Death once, for 30 minutes.

It will also make you Immune to incoming damage and control impairing effects for two seconds. You have a five-minute timer after it triggers before you can drink another.

Recipe for Elixir

Angelbreath x1

Demon’s Heart x4

Crushed Beast Bones x4

Paletongue x4

Grave Dust x4

1000 Gold

It’s an expensive potion, so don’t quaff one every time you go out into the world in Diablo 4’s Hardcore mode. It is, however, incredibly useful, so keep both of these in mind when crafting at the Alchemist.

4) Build defensively in the early game

Many classes have defensive/healing options throughout their build. You’ll want to focus on these in the early game as a hardcore mode player. This goes hand-in-hand with getting strong gear and taking the time to gain free/extra skill points through map completion.

For example, Necromancer players will want to potentially use Defender Skeletons and increase the health/damage of them early. Rogues will probably want as many agility/movement abilities as possible. Build safe, and play safe when possible.

5) Play smart

There’s so much to “playing smart” in Diablo 4’s hardcore mode. For example, playing on higher tiers of difficulty adds even more challenge to an already hard mode. If you aren’t ready for that, just play on Tier 1.

Always have an escape plan for any situation. When moving into dungeons, keep an eye out for paths you can escape down if overwhelmed. You should also be aware of Elite Affixes that deal extra damage - like Terrorized, for example.

Don’t be afraid to teleport out of a dungeon to refill your health potions if needed. Also, upgrade your health potions at every opportunity. A lot of this comes with gameplay and practice in Diablo 4.

Hardcore mode isn’t easy, but it can be incredibly thrilling to play through. If you’re looking for the greatest challenge, try this Diablo 4 optional gameplay style.

