How does the Stash work in Diablo 4?

Since it's an RPG, players will come across a plethora of equipment in Diablo 4. While most of them can be dismantled or sold as junk, some pieces are worth using in builds. Moreover, there are certain instances when players playing as Rogues or Barbarians will receive gear drops for Necromancers or Druids. In such cases, the stash comes in handy.

The stash is pretty much like a box in Diablo 4, where they can store items for later use. Once an item is in the stash, it's protected forever unless the player chooses to remove and either sell or salvage it manually. But where does one find their stash in the game?

How to unlock the stash in Diablo 4

Just like most other vendors, you will have to unlock the stash first before using it. Thankfully, there's no complex mission associated with it, so unlocking this feature is fairly easy.

All you need to do is complete the prologue and go to Kyovashad, the first major location in the game. Once you're here, you must look out for the Inn. This location is denoted on the map by a wardrobe, beside which you'll notice that there's a chest icon. This is your stash in Diablo 4.

In the beginning, you will have around 50-60 slots in your stash, but that might be inadequate, considering how big this game is. However, you will always be able to increase the slots available, but that will cost you a considerable amount of gold.

Based on what was seen during the beta stages of Diablo 4, increasing the slots would set you back around 100,000 gold. While that sounds like a high price, earning gold in the game isn't that difficult, especially on higher world tiers. It's unclear if there's any free way to increase the number of stash slots, so we will update this piece as and when more information is available.

The best part about this stash is that it's shared. So if you find gear that isn't useful for you but might benefit another character, you can drop it in your stash. Once you log in with another character, you can claim the item from it.

This feature is very convenient and is a core feature seen in many popular role-playing games in the market today. Although it does create some stress on managing the economy, it's still a handy feature to have. At the end of the day, one of the major features of games like Diablo 4 is how well you can manage your gear and create builds.

Poll : 0 votes