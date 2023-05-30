Diablo 4 World Tier guide - Difficulty levels, rewards, and more

Diablo 4 features a World Tier system that allows you to customize the difficulty for things to the challenge you want. Some of them are locked behind certain requirements to ensure that players tackling that content stand a chance against Lilith's forces. The default difficulty is easy enough for any player to breeze through. But don’t worry - it can get much harder if you want to ramp things up.

As you tackle higher World Tiers in Diablo 4, they also come with new features, alongside more experience and gold. Certain types of gear can only drop in the harder difficulties. They also provide the keys to unlock Nightmare Dungeons and participate in Helltides. Thankfully, you don't have to if that’s not what you want to do in the game.

What World Tiers are available in Diablo 4?

Early in Diablo 4’s development cycle, we learned that there will still be World Tiers offering players a wide variety of difficulties. At the time of this writing, there are only four tiers, ending in Torment. There are rumors of a 5th tier, Hell difficulty, but that has not been confirmed yet. That might arrive in a future update.

Before diving in and changing a World Tier in Diablo 4, remember that it closes all your current portals and Whisper bounty progress. Players must be on the same difficulty in a party, so discuss this beforehand.

Difficulty levels

Tier 1: Adventurer: Level 1-50

Tier 2: Veteran: Level 1-50

Tier 3: Nightmare: Level 50-70

Tier 4: Torment: 70+

Players, at default, have access to Adventurer and Veteran tiers, with Adventurer being the easiest. It’s Diablo 4's normal difficulty. Regardless of what class you play, it should be easy enough to stomp through the content. Veteran gets a bit more difficult but doesn’t introduce any new content.

Veteran Difficulty offers players +20% EXP and +15% Gold. Most classes can solo through this difficulty, but there are some challenges, depending on your build. However, things get more intense in the next World Tier.

Nightmare features

+100% EXP

+15% Gold

Enemies overcome 20% resistances

Sacred and Unique items drop

Nightmare Sigils drop

Helltides appear across the map

Champion monsters with resistance auras can appear

Nightmare can only be unlocked by completing the game as well as the Capstone dungeon, Cathedral of Light, on Veteran difficulty. The enemies are much stronger here and will overcome 20% of your resistances.

The equipment is certainly better in this difficulty, and if you’re lucky, you’ll find Nightmare Sigils. These unlock Nightmare Dungeons for greater challenges. You can also find Helltides spawning across the map. This difficulty is for level 50-70 players, and then you can worry about the Torment World Tier in Diablo 4.

Torment Features

+200% EXP

+15% Gold

Enemies overcome 40% resistances

Ancestral items and new Unique items can drop

Once you’ve completed the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Nightmare, you can unlock the current ultimate World Tier. In addition to the new features of Nightmare difficulty, Torment is the ultimate challenge. There are new types of gear, like Ancestral items, but they will not be easy to unlock. This is for the players looking to hit level 100 and tackle only the strongest foes.

When Diablo 4 drops on June 6, 2023, there will be a nice variety of difficulties for players, regardless of what they’re after in the land of Sanctuary.

