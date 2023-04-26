How long will it take to reach level 100 in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4, the upcoming action MMO from Blizzard Games, will have players slaughtering demons until they hit level 100. This time, reportedly led by Lilith, these enemies will flood across Sanctuary, and it’s up to players to see the tides of darkness stemmed. However, according to one of the developers, it will not be a short grind to hit the level cap in the upcoming Blizzard title. Of course, it will vary depending on a player’s commitment and how they approach the game.

Thankfully, there will be plenty to do in Diablo 4, as players work towards level 100 in the game. You can roll other characters or even play in Hardcore mode, if that’s what you’re after. How long is this grind expected to take as players slaughter the forces of evil?

Hitting level 100 in Diablo 4 is going to take time for the “average player”

Recently, a player asked on Twitter how long it will take to hit level cap (level 100) in Diablo 4. According to Jospeh Piepiora, Associate Game Director on the game, the answer was given for how long it will take the “average player” to get to this level cap.

Joseph Piepiora @JPiepiora @Xeiom Reaching level 100 will take 150+ hours for the average player experience. @Xeiom Reaching level 100 will take 150+ hours for the average player experience.

According to this Blizzard employee, it will take 150+ hours for the average player to hit level 100 in Diablo 4. However, that’s the average player, so other, more hardcore players will find that it takes them less time.

One downside to some players in Diablo 3 was that you can hit the level cap incredibly easily, and then you begin to run out of tasks to do other than simply grinding away at the game. Thankfully, Diablo 4 also has quite a few progression systems to participate in. The developers have also stated that the goal for D4 isn’t to play forever.

In fact, there’s supposed to be a “pinnacle boss” at the end of the progression in Diablo 4. It’s unknown what this foe will be, but there is an end, unlike in the previous game. This boss will be available in Nightmare dungeons and is supposed to be incredibly challenging, even at level 100. It’s designed for players who understand their class and skills at the highest level.

It’s also known that this boss isn’t supposed to drop tons of rare, valuable loot, either. It’s just supposed to put the end cap on your progression, and show that you know how to play whichever class you’re on, as you hit level 100.

Another thing that makes this an interesting change is what this could mean for the hardcore mode fanbase of the game. Unlike Diablo 3, these players can’t grind forever until they inevitably perish. Now, there’s a hard end-game goal to work towards, the pinnacle boss of the game. That could make the hardcore audience grow more than ever, knowing there is a goal to work towards without dying.

Fans won’t have to wait long to get another taste of Diablo 4. From May 12 to May 14, players can participate in the Server Slam event - but they won’t be hitting level 100 in that time frame.

Poll : 0 votes