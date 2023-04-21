Diablo 4 reportedly getting Paladin or Death Knight class next, speculated to drop after official game launch

If recent information is accurate, a Paladin or Death Knight-style class could be coming to Diablo 4. In a recent Asmongold stream, the OTK content creator and co-owner reacted to a video claiming the next class for Blizzard’s upcoming hack-and-slash might have already been revealed. Until Blizzard confirms it via a definitive “yes” or “no” response to the reveal, all of this is mere speculation. But thanks to a piece of Diablo merch, players might have some clues.

While watching the video, Asmongold seemed quite into the idea that it could be some kind of Paladin. Earlier in the video, he had also suggested Amazon alongside Paladin. Despite being all speculation, the information that leads to this conclusion is quite interesting.

Diablo 4 sixth class may have been leaked in recent information

In this Diablo 4 video by Dark Lore Dash, the author began to see the possibility of a Paladin class, thanks to a piece of memorabilia. A $200 stein, available on the Blizzard shop, features some particularly interesting iconography.

While the stein is perhaps a bit overpriced, the important piece of information is that all of the symbols and icons on the item are official. It’s something that Blizzard likely did quite deliberately, given that the company doesn’t often accidentally reveal huge, potentially game-changing moments. But something interesting rests on the lid of this Diablo 4 mug.

Six symbols are laid into the stein’s lid, surrounding the Diablo 4 logo. Five of them represent the classes that are in the game, which makes perfect sense. At the bottom of the intricate lines, there’s another symbol. This one doesn’t represent a class, but a faction, namely The Triune Cult / Temple of the Triune.

This is different from the original Triune symbol in the Sin War books, found via other merch such as T-Shirts. Lilith’s symbol is, in fact, the Triune Cult symbol in Diablo 4. We’ve seen this symbol in art and we’ve seen it in cutscenes within the game itself.

The presenter in the video does state that the Triune symbol could be on the Diablo 4 mug as a representation of the cult feeding off of the energy of the other classes. However, simply explaining away that symbol in that manner doesn't make much sense.

In this official art, the class symbols surround the symbol of the Prime Evils, as if they are adamantly opposing or even creating a barrier to keep the evil within the center.

If that’s the case, it makes no sense that the symbol for Lilith is outside of the inner circle. There were plenty of other options that Blizzard could have used to fill that space instead of using the Triune Cult insignia in this Diablo 4 merchandise.

He points out that Elias "supposedly" defected to serve Lilith, in order to end the eternal conflict - his ultimate goal in the Diablo franchise. If this is true, other holy men could have done the same, which could be the catalyst to adding another class to the game.

According to Dark Lore Dash, it could mean that instead of a holy warrior like the Paladin or Diablo 3's Crusader, it could be some flavor of the Death Knight.

That bottom symbol is the most interesting one on this Diablo 4 merchandise. (Image via Blizzard Games)

Given that the game already features a Necromancer class, it may not be a Death Knight. Perhaps a corrupted Paladin or Crusader is a better possibility instead, especially some kind of Unholy Warrior in place of the more typical Holy Crusader. While it could be a teaser for what is coming in Diablo 4, Dash admits that it could also simply be a really fancy drinking mug.

Unfortunately, it’s not offically confirmed one way or another what this is. The idea that players could have a new, more grim Paladin-style class is an exciting prospect. Paladin was my main class in most of Diablo 2, and the Crusader took that spot in Diablo 3. It’s one of my favorite classes across the entire franchise.

The suggestions that Dark Lore Dash put out certainly make sense, but it’s all mere speculation for now. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait long to see if a sixth class is really arriving in Diablo 4, and, if one does, to learn whether this is the key to unraveling exactly what is on the way.

On the topic of Diablo 4, another Open Beta is coming soon, so if you want one more taste of the evil-slaying action, check here to see when it begins.

Poll : 0 votes