Top 5 hack-and-slash games in 2023

Hack-and-slash games have been a beloved genre for gamers worldwide for decades, and it's no surprise why. The intense, fast-paced combat combined with intricate weapon systems and epic boss battles create an experience that's hard to match.

Gameplay typically involves a lot of button-mashing and timing-based attacks and often includes features like dodging, blocking, and counterattacking. These games can range from linear, story-driven experiences to more open-world games focusing on exploration and loot.

This sub-genre of action video games gave birth to some of the most successful franchises in history. With the gaming industry constantly evolving, new titles are always on the horizon, and 2023 promises to be an exciting year for hack-and-slash fans. Some classics, however, are just as great, and they remain a staple for fans even after years since their release.

This article features some of the best hack-and-slash games that you can play in 2023.

1) Devil May Cry 5

Released in 2019, Devil May Cry 5 is an action-adventure hack-and-slash video game developed and published by Capcom. It is the fifth installment in the Devil May Cry series and the sequel to Devil May Cry 4, which was released in 2008.

Devil May Cry 5 has a dynamic and speedy combat system that is both stylish and substantial. It is reminiscent of its previous installments but with added depth. The game features three distinct playable characters, each with its own unique playstyle, providing players with new strategies and tactics to use during battles.

The game has been highly praised by critics for its gameplay, graphics, and storytelling and is considered by many to be one of the best games in the series.

2) Diablo III

Diablo III is an action role-playing hack-and-slash video game and is the third installment in the massive Diablo series. Though released in 2012, this iconic game remains one of the best titles out there, redefining the hack-and-slash gameplay and making rapid and obsessive clicking of the mouse an inseparable aspect of the genre.

In Diablo III, players can control one of the six character classes - Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Witch Doctor - and journey through the world of Sanctuary, battling hordes of monsters and demons to stop the Prime Evil from corrupting the world.

With its fast-paced action, deep character customization, and addictive loot system, Diablo III has become one of the most popular hack-and-slash games of all time.

3) God of War

God of War is a well-established video game series that has been offering intense combat experiences since 2005, featuring its main character Kratos. Unlike other games with a variety of playable characters and classes, God of War focuses on Kratos alone, who uses his Blades of Chaos to defeat enemies with speed and precision.

In 2018, a soft reboot of the franchise was released, also titled God of War, which introduced a new Norse mythology setting and revamped gameplay mechanics. The game follows an older Kratos, who is now a father and mentor to his son Atreus, as he embarks on a journey to scatter the ashes of his deceased wife.

4) Lost Ark

It is almost unbelievable that a great MMORPG with impressive graphics, a solid campaign, and a very fluid, fast-paced hack-and-slash combat style is free to play.

Lost Ark is a game that incorporates several gameplay mechanics, such as fast-paced action combat, dungeon crawling, and challenging boss battles. The game includes a complex crafting and gathering system, which enables players to collect resources and craft high-powered weapons and equipment.

Players have a range of classes to choose from, each with its own unique abilities and gameplay styles. They can also participate in cooperative play with other players or engage in player-versus-player combat.

Lost Ark's immersive gameplay, stunning graphics, and the expansive world have garnered critical acclaim, and it has grown into a popular game among fans of the action RPG genre.

5) NieR: Automata

If you fancy the combat system of the Bayonetta series, then NieR: Automata is up your alley. It approaches the traditional RPG formula differently, as players need to play the game multiple times in order to comprehend the intricacies of the story entirely.

The game occurs in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been forced to flee to the moon after an alien invasion. Players control combat androids called "YoRHa," who are sent to Earth to fight the alien threat and reclaim the planet for humanity.

NieR: Automata features fast-paced action gameplay with a mix of melee and ranged combat, as well as role-playing game elements such as character customization and a branching storyline.

The game has been praised for its engaging story, memorable characters, and unique gameplay mechanics.

Overall, hack-and-slash games have been a staple genre in the video game industry for many years, offering players thrilling and action-packed experiences.

By exploring some of the best hack-and-slash games ever created, we have seen that the genre has much to offer beyond flashy combat. Engrossing stories, memorable characters, and breathtaking visuals all contribute to making these games stand out.

