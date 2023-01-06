Top 5 video game protagonists of all time

Video games are an underappreciated form of media. With a wide genre of stories and interactivity, it is no surprise that they are so beloved by many. One of the reasons story-driven titles have become popular is because of a strong protagonist.

From Solid Snake to Geralt of Rivia, different games have given players memorable protagonists throughout the years. The following section ranks five of the most iconic game protagonists. This list includes long-running classics and newer entries in the market.

Note: This list is subjective and represents the writer’s opinions.

A video game protagonist is arguably the most important character

5) Cloud Strife

Cloud Strife (Image via PlayStation)

The iconic protagonist of Final Fantasy VII and its several renditions, Cloud Strife, is easily recognizable from his blonde spiky hair and marvelous Buster Sword.

While shown to be rather arrogant at first, the story shows Cloud developing a more mellowed personality later, retaining a soldier's badassery - in personality and raw strength-making. He is a true modern hero.

For many, Cloud Strife was their first protagonist in the Final Fantasy series and has been a fan favorite since.

4) Lara Croft

Lara Croft (Image via Steam)

Lara Croft is the protagonist of the Tomb Raider series, a highly-skilled, intelligent, and resourceful British archeologist who often gets into various misadventures involving ruins and tombs while simultaneously saving the world in the process.

Her journey through several reboots has seen her physical appearance undergo drastic changes, but her appeal and fan following remains unparalleled.

Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable female icons in video games and has even inspired several live-action movies based on the character.

3) Geralt of Rivia

Geralt of Rivia in focus (Image via Steam)

The titular Witcher and protagonist of the Witcher series of games from developer CD Projekt Red, Geralt of Rivia, is the legendary witcher from the School of the Wolf during the game’s fictional representation of the 13th century.

Geralt is a modern video game protagonist and is just as human as the rest of us (despite being a witcher with superhuman abilities). He regularly finds himself between tough decisions of a morally grey nature despite wanting nothing to do with it. Indeed, Geralt is a somewhat unwilling participant, as his deeds directly influence the world he resides in.

Outside of the critically acclaimed Witcher series of video games, Geralt has had several appearances in other media, most notably The Witcher TV series from Netflix, depicted by Henry Cavill.

2) Master Chief

Master Chief speaks to Cortana (Image via Steam)

John-117, aka Master Chief, is the face of Halo. He subsequently became an unofficial mascot for Xbox as a brand. His design is unmissably iconic in video gaming history.

First debuting during Halo: Combat Evolved, the Spartan supersoldier is a faceless protagonist and an extension of the player as they engage in battle against the alien Covenant aiming to eradicate humanity. Voiced by Steve Downes, he represents the ultimate alpha soldier and is almost always unmatched in his popularity.

1) Solid Snake

Solid Snake through the years (Image via Metal Gear Wiki)

Solid Snake, aka Old Snake or David, is one of the several protagonists in the beloved Metal Gear Solid series of video games by creator Hideo Kojima. The legendary super spy is simply unmatched in his stealth and combat expertise and is the face of the franchise.

Debuting first in Metal Gear Solid (1998) for the PlayStation, his role was just as iconic as the title, showcasing what video games could deliver back in the day. David Hayter portrayed a solid Snake, and his performance is undeniably the most recognizable portrayal of the character.

