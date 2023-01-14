5 best upcoming action-adventure games in 2023 you need to watch out for

Action adventure games are a type of video game genre combining action and adventure elements. These games typically emphasize exploration and sometimes puzzle-solving while offering a mix of traditional adventure game puzzles and problem-solving with added action challenges.

The games may take place in an open-world environment or follow a linear storyline, allowing the player to progress at their own pace or follow a straightforward path. They are often set in realistic or fantastical worlds and feature various characters and settings.

The genre generally features an inventory system that allows the player to collect items and weapons that can be used to progress in the game. Storylines in action-adventure games are typically very immersive and sometimes feature multiple endings, allowing the player to decide the end of the story.

This article will list the five best games to be released this year.

Note: This article is subjective and based in the author's opinion.

Witchfire and 4 other best upcoming action-adventure games in 2023

1) Dead Island 2

Release Date: 28th April 2023

28th April 2023 Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Dead Island 2 is an upcoming action-adventure and role-playing video game with elements of horror developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver. The game again takes place on a zombie-infested island, like its predecessors.

Players can explore and scavenge the area and craft weapons to fend off hordes of zombies. They will also feature an expanded arsenal of weapons, various dangerous enemies, and a wider variety of locations to explore.

Finally, after a long-awaited time and multiple postponements, fans will again enjoy the thrilling first-person combat and intense survival horror, which promises to provide a horrifying experience for fans to remember.

2) Black Myth: Wukong

Release Date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Black Myth: Wukong is an upcoming action-adventure role-playing video game developed and published by Chinese indie game developer Game Science. The game follows the journey of the mythical Chinese Monkey King, Sun Wukong, as he battles various gods and demons.

The players take control of the protagonist, Sun Wukong, and utilize various weapons and powers to defeat enemies. The gameplay also allows players to transform themselves into insects and animals.

This action-adventure offers an immersive experience that makes it unique from most of the games of this genre. Through exploration, intense combat, and deep character customization, players can experience the story of the Monkey King and his heroic journey to save the world. With spectacular visuals, an unforgettable soundtrack, and an intriguing story, it is sure to be an epic adventure.

3) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Release Date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the upcoming action-adventure sequel to the critically acclaimed Hollow Knight by Team Cherry. The game follows Hornet, a princess-protector from Hallownest, as she embarks on a journey to an entirely new kingdom.

The sequel retains the same Metroidvania-style map exploration from the original game but adds new elements to keep things fresh. The game introduces a variety of new weapons, items, and upgrades to aid in the quest.

The game is set in a stunning new kingdom known as Pharloom. This vibrant land is home to many new creatures and monsters. Silksong also introduces a variety of bosses with new mechanics and move sets.

4) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Release Date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is an open-world action-adventure survival game after a fictional second explosion in an imaginary area called the Exclusion Zone.

The game is being developed and will be published by G.S.C. Game World. Players will be required to scavenge, manage their resources, and engage in combat with various dangers alongside other survivors for survival, like in the original game series.

5) Witchfire

Release Date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Witchfire is an upcoming first-person action-adventure shooter video game developed and published by The Astronauts. The game is set in a dark fantasy world, where players take on the role of a witch hunter tasked with hunting down and eliminating a powerful enemy.

Players will be able to explore a variety of dark and twisted environments while searching for their target. Players can use numerous weapons to take on their enemies, and they will also feature a deep and complex magic system.

