Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl releasing in December 2023 - System requirements, pre-order details, and more

After seeing several delays, the developers behind Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl have reaffirmed that the title will come out in December 2023 with the release of a new trailer.

The first-person shooter survival horror game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be featured on the Xbox Game Pass. Furthermore, PC system requirements have recently been revealed for players to check out.

The latest iteration of the popular Stalker video game series has been in development for a long period now and has seen many delays over the past year. While initially hinted for 2021, the release date was later confirmed for April 28, 2022. This was delayed to December 8 of the same year for developmental reasons.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine put the entire development on indefinite hold. After reportedly shifting to the Czech Republic, the developers later confirmed that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released in 2023 for the advertised platforms.

Stalker 2 is coming out in 2023, and fans can check out the game's PC system requirements

The recently revealed trailer, titled "Come to Me," showcases both cutscenes and gameplay sequences from the upcoming video game. The protagonist is shown in action, dealing with other NPCs, engaging in combat, and exploring. While the trailer mentions 2023, the official Steam page states that the game will see the light of day in December later this year.

The Steam blurb for the game states that players will be exploring the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which is filled with "dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies, and powerful artifacts." Players' in-game choices will supposedly determine how their fate runs in Stalker 2 as they make their way to the Heart of Chornobyl.

For those eager to try out the title, the minimum and maximum PC system requirements for Stalker 2 are as follows:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD

Players can pre-order Stalker 2 from the game's official website. The pre-order bonus consists of the following:

Extended campfire content

Exclusive weapon skin

Exclusive armor skin

'Early bird' multiplayer badge

Information regarding the various editions and their offerings is also available. For Digital Editions of Stalker 2, they are as follows:

Standard Edition

The aforementioned pre-order bonus

Steam Exclusive Content, including Dynamic Theme, Animated Avatar, and Avatar Frame

Deluxe Edition

The aforementioned pre-order bonus

The aforementioned Steam Exclusive Content

Special Extra Quest

Digital Artbook

Official Soundtrack

1 Costume, 3 Weapon skins - For Single-player campaign

2 Costumes, 3 Weapon skins - For Multiplayer experience

Ultimate Edition

The aforementioned pre-order bonus

The aforementioned Steam Exclusive Content

Special Extra Quest

Digital Artbook

Official Soundtrack

1 Costume, 3 Weapon skins - For Single-player campaign

2 Costumes, 3 Weapon skins - For Multiplayer experience

2 Story Expansions

Season Pass

For Physical Editions of Stalker 2, they are as follows:

Standard Edition

Standard + PO bonus

Steel Book

Letter from developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Limited Edition

Standard + PO bonus

Steel Book

Letter from developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Zone Map

Poster

Faction Patches

Military Token

Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter

Collector's Edition

Standard + PO bonus

Steel Book (Collector's art)

Letter from developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Zone Map

Poster

Faction Patches

Military Token

Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter

Art Book

Stalker Figurine

Ultimate Edition

Standard + PO bonus

Steel Book (Ultimate art)

Letter from developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Zone Map

Poster

Faction Patches

Military Token

Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter

Art Book

Stalker Figurine

Artefact Container Lamp

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Backpack

Fans will eagerly wait to see what the developers have in store when Stalker 2 finally releases later this year. Players are excited about the latest trailer and eager to enter the gaming world.

