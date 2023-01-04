Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl releasing in December 2023 - System requirements, pre-order details, and more

After seeing several delays, the developers behind Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl have reaffirmed that the title will come out in December 2023 with the release of a new trailer.
The first-person shooter survival horror game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be featured on the Xbox Game Pass. Furthermore, PC system requirements have recently been revealed for players to check out.
The latest iteration of the popular Stalker video game series has been in development for a long period now and has seen many delays over the past year. While initially hinted for 2021, the release date was later confirmed for April 28, 2022. This was delayed to December 8 of the same year for developmental reasons.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine put the entire development on indefinite hold. After reportedly shifting to the Czech Republic, the developers later confirmed that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released in 2023 for the advertised platforms.
Stalker 2 is coming out in 2023, and fans can check out the game's PC system requirements
The recently revealed trailer, titled "Come to Me," showcases both cutscenes and gameplay sequences from the upcoming video game. The protagonist is shown in action, dealing with other NPCs, engaging in combat, and exploring. While the trailer mentions 2023, the official Steam page states that the game will see the light of day in December later this year.
The Steam blurb for the game states that players will be exploring the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which is filled with "dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies, and powerful artifacts." Players' in-game choices will supposedly determine how their fate runs in Stalker 2 as they make their way to the Heart of Chornobyl.
For those eager to try out the title, the minimum and maximum PC system requirements for Stalker 2 are as follows:
Minimum System Requirements
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD
Recommended System Requirements
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD
Players can pre-order Stalker 2 from the game's official website. The pre-order bonus consists of the following:
- Extended campfire content
- Exclusive weapon skin
- Exclusive armor skin
- 'Early bird' multiplayer badge
Information regarding the various editions and their offerings is also available. For Digital Editions of Stalker 2, they are as follows:
Standard Edition
- The aforementioned pre-order bonus
- Steam Exclusive Content, including Dynamic Theme, Animated Avatar, and Avatar Frame
Deluxe Edition
- The aforementioned pre-order bonus
- The aforementioned Steam Exclusive Content
- Special Extra Quest
- Digital Artbook
- Official Soundtrack
- 1 Costume, 3 Weapon skins - For Single-player campaign
- 2 Costumes, 3 Weapon skins - For Multiplayer experience
Ultimate Edition
- The aforementioned pre-order bonus
- The aforementioned Steam Exclusive Content
- Special Extra Quest
- Digital Artbook
- Official Soundtrack
- 1 Costume, 3 Weapon skins - For Single-player campaign
- 2 Costumes, 3 Weapon skins - For Multiplayer experience
- 2 Story Expansions
- Season Pass
For Physical Editions of Stalker 2, they are as follows:
Standard Edition
- Standard + PO bonus
- Steel Book
- Letter from developers
- Souvenir Zone Permit
- Sticker Pack
Limited Edition
- Standard + PO bonus
- Steel Book
- Letter from developers
- Souvenir Zone Permit
- Sticker Pack
- Zone Map
- Poster
- Faction Patches
- Military Token
- Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter
Collector's Edition
- Standard + PO bonus
- Steel Book (Collector's art)
- Letter from developers
- Souvenir Zone Permit
- Sticker Pack
- Zone Map
- Poster
- Faction Patches
- Military Token
- Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter
- Art Book
- Stalker Figurine
Ultimate Edition
- Standard + PO bonus
- Steel Book (Ultimate art)
- Letter from developers
- Souvenir Zone Permit
- Sticker Pack
- Zone Map
- Poster
- Faction Patches
- Military Token
- Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter
- Art Book
- Stalker Figurine
- Artefact Container Lamp
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Backpack
Fans will eagerly wait to see what the developers have in store when Stalker 2 finally releases later this year. Players are excited about the latest trailer and eager to enter the gaming world.