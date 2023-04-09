5 free MMORPGs in 2023 with the best character creator

The popularity of MMOs and MMORPGs is at an all-time high, with games like Final Fantasy XIV, Destiny 2, and the upcoming Diablo IV capturing one's imagination. Among the many things that make MMORPGs enticing all over the world are the robust character creation options. Having a feature-complete character creator is an essential aspect of an MMO, which aims to immerse players into its world and also give them ample tools to craft and customize their in-game avatars to stand out among friends and others online.

Most premium MMOs, such as Final Fantasy XV, Diablo IV, Elder Scrolls Online, and more, feature a robust character creation system. However, for those looking to get into the genre without having to pay an upfront fee, there are a few free-to-play MMORPGs that deliver an equally feature-complete character creation system.

Here are five free-to-play MMORPGs that feature a robust character creation system.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Bungie's Destiny 2 to NCSOFT's Guild Wars 2, here are five best MMORPGs with a robust character creation system

1) Destiny 2

While Bungie's Destiny 2 launched as a premium $60 title back in 2017, it was eventually made a free-to-play title with the Beyond Light expansion. Going free-to-play allowed Bungie to massively boost the game's player base, which in turn allowed the developers to part ways from Activision Blizzard and set themselves up as an independent development and publishing studio.

Apart from the iconic gunplay and robust progression system, Destiny 2 features a fantastic character creation system that allows players to craft their own Human, Avowed, or Exo avatar. Customization in Destiny isn't just limited to the player's in-game avatar, it's also available for weapons, vehicles, and armor pieces.

From multiple recolors for armor sets to cosmetic skins for weapons and vehicles, there are a lot of options when it comes to personalizing the gameplay experience in Destiny 2.

2) EVE Online

While EVE Online is one of the most complicated MMORPGs in terms of skill tree-based progression and general gameplay, it is one of the best free-to-play titles in the genre to sport a fantastic character creation system. Although players rarely get to see their avatar on EVE Online, the game's character creator is not lacking on any fronts.

The character creator of EVE Online is highly detailed, featuring options for various customization presets, including body types, complexions, hairstyles and more. To round it all off, the game has one of the best lightning engines for a free-to-play title, which helps further enhance the character creation process.

3) Warframe

A sci-fi MMO developed by Digital Extremes, Warframe is among the very few games that have made a massive comeback after a disastrous launch. Originally released as a launch title for the PlayStation 4, Warframe bombed pretty hard, failing to impress players with its monotonous gameplay systems and rather dated visuals.

However, with constant updates and multiple free expansions, Digital Extremes eventually turned the game into one of the biggest and best MMOs to date. Among the many aspects that Warframe gets right with its gameplay and presentation is its robust character creation system, which allows players to create excellent in-game avatars.

Apart from the usual character customization, Warframe allows one to personalize their ship, weapon load-outs, and pet companions.

4) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 might not be as famous as other mainline MMOs and MMORPGs out there, but it is still amongst the very few titles that have stood the test of time. The original Phantasy Star Online came out way back in 2003 and has been a massive hit in Japan.

With the sequel hitting the Western markets, the game has only increased in popularity, despite being a rather niche entry within the MMORPG space. While the gameplay loop of hunting legendary monsters and crafting new and powerful gear is its primary driving force, the game also excels at delivering a robust character creation system.

From customizable outfits to an in-depth character creator, complete with multiple presets, players are given plenty of tools to personalize their gameplay experience in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis.

5) Guild Wars 2

Much like Phantasy Star Online, NCSOFT's Guild Wars 2 is yet another timeless MMORPG that has amassed a dedicated fan following since its release in 2012. The game is basically a free-to-play version of Bethesda's Elder Scrolls Online, but with a vastly superior customization system.

In Guild Wars 2, players are given a robust character creator system that allows them to craft their very own in-game avatar with a highly detailed personality modifier. Unlike many modern MMOs and MMORPGs, Guild War 2's character creator not only allows one to modify the cosmetic outlook of their avatar, but define their backstories as well.

The game features multiple options for character classes as well as character backstories, which massively impact the quests players will be able to undertake and the skills they can unlock for their avatar.

