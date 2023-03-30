Warframe The Duviri Paradox: Potential release date, new areas, and more

The Duviri Paradox is one of the most highly anticipated expansion sets coming to Warframe. Despite some delays, players have been eagerly awaiting its release. This expansion promises to introduce a wealth of new content and break away from the typical gameplay elements seen in prior expansions. Currently, there are no further details available about this forthcoming expansion for Warframe.

When does The Duviri Paradox go live in Warframe?

Although Digital Extremes hasn't revealed a specific date, The Duviri Paradox is expected to go live sometime in April 2023, as their website indicates. Originally scheduled to launch in 2022, the expansion was postponed due to unexpected circumstances. Additional delays are not anticipated, and given that Warframe is now celebrating its tenth anniversary, it seems doubtful that the creators will postpone the expansion for much longer.

The expansion takes inspiration from rogue-like games, and one of the new features that the developers are introducing is a "rewind-on-death" mechanic. Additionally, players will be able to ride a skeletal horse, though it remains unclear whether this mount will be available to everyone by default or if players will need to complete a specific mission to unlock it.

Everything new in The Duviri Paradox

As mentioned in the developer streams, some enjoyable features are coming to Warframe in The Duviri Paradox expansion. Since the new addition includes a campaign, players can experience all the campaign missions in three detailed modes. The modes are as follows:

The Lone Story: A solo narrative mode.

The Circuit: An endless game mode with Warframes only.

The Duviri Experience: An open-world adventure.

Surprisingly, this new addition will offer the fourth open-world sector of the game, which is rumored to exist within the brains of the game's main antagonist, Dominus Thrax. While the name of the region is unknown, the trailer hints that players may take on the role of a character known as "Drifter" during the campaign. It's still unclear whether they will have access to their exosuits throughout the campaign, but this is a possibility.

Digital Extremes will also be introducing an area known as The Undercroft, which is believed to be a dungeon or a series of dungeons where players can test their favorite exosuits. The exact nature of The Undercroft will only be revealed once the expansion is released.

With its unique features, fans have high expectations for The Duviri Paradox, and hopefully, it will meet those expectations when it's finally released.

Poll : 0 votes