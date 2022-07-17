Warframe developer announces free-to-play Soulframe: Game world design, possible release dates and more

The name Soulframe might sound similar to many due to its rhyme with the title Warframe and one trying to find similarities between the two won't be much wrong. Earlier on July 16, Digital Extremes announced that they would develop a brand new MMORPG, which will be closely tied to the universe of the space-themed game.

The fantasy-themed MMORPG will be the next significant chapter of Digital Extremes, and the studio is highly ambitious about its upcoming project. They can't be faulted, as Warframe has become one of the major franchises in the gaming world.

While its start wasn't the best, Warframe soon attracted many with its looter-shooter mechanics and free-to-play model. For Soulframe, things won't be served on a plate as it's about entering a competitive gaming space. Here are all the essential details divulged by the studio so far.

Soulframe will attempt to take MMORPG lovers back to the roots

Not many details have been divulged, as yesterday was the first major announcement of the game. Soulframe will follow the same pricing model as Warframe and will be free-to-play.

The platforms on which the game will be available haven't been explicitly given out. However, it is safe to assume that the MMORPG will be available on the same platforms as Warframe. One area where elaborate details have been given out is with the game design.

Like Warframe, Soulframe will have a hub, and players can travel between them on various quests. It's said the world in which the game is built is "slightly angry" and will have its effects on the surface.

Warframe has a vast amount of weapons that do range damage, and here's where the MMORPG will go on a separate path. The onus will be on slow and melee-heavy combat, but things can change in development.

As for the release dates, an official timeline hasn't been given out. A release in 2022 seems unlikely, as this was the first announcement of the title. The second half of 2023 could be a possible release window, but it will depend on the pace of development.

Digital Extremes hasn't announced what stage of development the game is in, so one will have to wait and watch for more educated guessing.

Digital Extremes' Geoff Crookes will be serving as the creative director for the upcoming title. Following the announcement of the cinematic trailer, he had some ambitious words about what's coming up:

"With Soulframe's worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favorites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up."

It will now be a matter of the future when fans can get their hands on the game and see if Soulframe will be able to emulate the success of Warframe.

