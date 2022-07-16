The best way to farm Gallium in Warframe

Warframe features one of the most engrossing fast-paced combat systems in the world of shooters. Digital Extremes' iconic free-to-play masterpiece also sports an incredibly unique art style and an almost comically in-depth crafting system to keep fans engaged.

The game features endless crafting materials that players will need to make whatever gear they want. New weapons, cosmetic items and entire playable frames require a variety of natural resources and enemy parts. One such resource is Gallium, a real-world metal that can be used in the manufacturing of in-game heavy weapons.

How to get Gallium quickly in Warframe

Warframe players will regularly find themselves in the unfortunate situation of seeking out specific parts to make new gear. The game demands a lot of work to put together all the different pieces and get everything players will need to forge their new sword or gun.

As with most resources, players can buy Gallium from the market with Platinum, the game's premium currency. Those in a pinch, who would rather put down a couple of bucks, can buy one unit of Gallium for ten Platinum as often as they want.

If players would rather not buy this resource, there are a couple of ways to earn it in gameplay. To pick up Gallium, they will need to head to either Mars or Uranus and take on a couple of missions.

On Mars, head to Gradivus and take on the Sabotage mission with the Corpus Ship Tile Set. Alternatively, in Ara, take on the Capture engagement with the Grineer Settlement Tile Set.

On Uranus, Titania features an Assassination mission for those of levels 27 to 29. It sports the Grineer Sealab Tile Set and will often reward players with Gallium.

Gallium is very rarely dropped by regular enemies, it is more frequently dropped by bosses. The most notable sources are Lech Kril on Mars and Tyl Regor on Uranus. The former appears on Mars' War mission, while the latter surfaces on the Titania one, take them on to take their Gallium.

What is Gallium good for in Warframe?

Warframe players are likely used to long recipe lists with high requirements to craft the gear they need. Gallium is a very wide-reaching item that appears in the recipe of a ton of different weapons, cosmetic items and even a few frame pieces.

The biggest requirement for Gallium is large primary weapons such as the Opticor. If players want to put together this powerful charge laser cannon, they'll need 20 units of Gallium. This is the largest single mass that one will need for a single item, but quite a few ask for ten to twelve units.

Particularly dedicated completionists who hope to get every piece will require at least 250 units of Gallium. This will be tough because Gallium usually drops in bundles of three or less.

Warframe enthusiasts only need to grind the same handful of events to stock up on Gallium. This simple item could be an important part of any player's new favorite piece of gear.

