How to get a Necramech for New War in Warframe

The New War is a solo-only quest and takes longer to complete than any other quest in Warframe thus far.

While its rewards are cosmetically game-changing and plentiful with free endgame gear, the quest also has many prerequisites. The most obvious is the completion of the main questline before it, ending with Chimera Prologue, Apostasy Prologue, and Rising Tide.

There are also challenging requirements for player equipment, namely: a personal Railjack and a Necramech. The Railjack is built throughout the Rising Tide quest itself, but this is not the case with the Necramech.

WARFRAME @PlayWarframe

A Railjack

A Necramech

To complete the required Quests.



Here’s a to-do list that’ll prime you for battle: Before you jump into #TheNewWar , you’re going to need:A RailjackA NecramechTo complete the required Quests.Here’s a to-do list that’ll prime you for battle: warframe.com/news/everythin… Before you jump into #TheNewWar, you’re going to need:✔️A Railjack✔️A Necramech✔️To complete the required Quests.Here’s a to-do list that’ll prime you for battle: warframe.com/news/everythin…

Necramechs in Warframe: What are they and where to get them?

Simply put, Necramechs are mechanized mobile war suits from the Entrati era that a player can pilot. Thus far, there are two Necramech models in Warframe: Voidrig and Bonewidow.

Both can be purchased outright from the Warframe market, albeit at a hefty price of 375 plats apiece. To get them regularly, the player needs to engage in some grinding. Alternately, a ready-to-craft Necramech Set can also be bought from other players via Warframe trade chat, with the average price for this being ~80 plats.

Buying and building Necramech parts without platinum investment

Both Necramechs are obtainable from the Necraloid, a hidden faction in Necralisk comparable to SU in Fortuna or the Quills in Cetus. To gain access to it in the first place, the player needs to go into their operator mode, at which point they can fast travel to Loid from the pause menu.

Talk to Loid in Deimos by going into operator mode (Image via Digital Extremes)

Loid is the stand-in vendor for the Necraloid faction. Bluprints for Necramechs and their parts are purchasable from Loid on rank 2 (Voidrig) and rank 4 (Bonewidow), respectively, with Necraloid standing.

Voidrig is the generally preferred ranged necramech, while Bonewidow is melee (Image via Digital Extremes)

Thankfully, grinding out Isolation Vaults in Deimos from the Entrati bounties will fetch the player all they need to rank up Necraloid and find the resource components to build each part.

Necramechs must be damaged by shooting off their limbs first (Image via Digital Extremes)

Also Read Article Continues below

The critical targets that the player needs to kill are enemy Necramechs that spawn during these bounties. They are the source of orokin matrices, which are traded in for Necraloid standing, and a damaged necramech part that is necessary to build that respective component.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar