Warframe Tenet weapon tier list: All Sister of Parvos weapons ranked

Even in an Incarnon-dominated Warframe meta, some Tenet weapons continue to top the charts for popularity. Not all 14 of them can keep up with the pace of the meta, though. This Tenet weapon tier list will serve as an index of what to expect from each of them, both in terms of performance and useability.

Much like Kuva weapons in Warframe, Tenet models are a hassle to get. You have to do Granum Void runs until a Sister-candidate drops with the intended weapon, and then it's another multiple hours of grind to hunt her down. If you are a new or returning player, this tier list can be used to determine which ones are worth investing in.

This includes both the nine available Tenet weapons that you can get from Sisters of Parvos and the five melee Tenet weapons you can get from Ergo Glast for Corrupted Holokeys.

Note: Barring the top-tier ones, a good number of entries on this Tenet weapon tier list have marginal differences in performance. As such, your personal preference should decide what the best Tenet weapons in Warframe are for you.

Warframe Tenet weapon tier list (March 2024)

We will divide all 14 available Tenet weapons into six tiers: SS, S, A, B, C, and D. Note that depending on the Riven disposition in Warframe, specific weapons may perform well above their intended tier if you get a good roll.

SS tier

Tenet Tetra is a class apart (Image via Digital Extremes)

The entire SS tier is dedicated solely to one underrated gem: Tenet Tetra. The usage statistics will not sing its praises, but in practice, Tenet Tetra stands toe to toe with the best assault rifles in Warframe, including the likes of the Incarnon Burston.

Not only does it have a level cap-viable automatic-trigger primary mode, but also an alternate mode whose damage blows Kuva Ogris out of the water. If you could get one gun out of this entire Tenet weapon tier list, it should be the Tenet Tetra.

S tier

Tenet Envoy is good for crowd clearing (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you are just starting out on hunting Sisters of Parvos, these are the first weapons to collect. Tenet variants cannot broadly compete with the meta-setting Incarnon weapons of Warframe, but these are as good as it gets.

Tenet Flux Rifle : A satisfying upgrade to the old-school Corpus beam gun, the Tenet Flux rifle performs well in any mid-range encounter. With the Flux Overdrive Augment mod, it ascends from A-tier to S-tier.

: A satisfying upgrade to the old-school Corpus beam gun, the Tenet Flux rifle performs well in any mid-range encounter. With the Flux Overdrive Augment mod, it ascends from A-tier to S-tier. Tenet Envoy : The Tenet counterpart of Kuva Zarr, Envoy's area of effect alone is enough to put it in this tier.

: The Tenet counterpart of Kuva Zarr, Envoy's area of effect alone is enough to put it in this tier. Tenet Arca Plasmor: One of the top five popular weapons in Warframe, Tenet Arca Plasmor is a reliable plasma shotgun that can get the job done in any situation - be it Sorties or Steel Path survival runs.

A tier

Many will be surprised to see Agendus this far up (Image via Digital Extremes)

Not quite good enough to make it to S-tier, these are still well above average. If not universally the best choice in a tier list of Tenet weapons, these certainly shine in their own niche.

Tenet Cycron : A Kuva Nukor copy-cat, but not as good as the original. If the Kuva Nukor didn't exist, though, the Tenet Cycron could have been one of the best primers in Warframe.

: A Kuva Nukor copy-cat, but not as good as the original. If the Kuva Nukor didn't exist, though, the Tenet Cycron could have been one of the best primers in Warframe. Tenet Plinx : Insanely high burst damage potential makes on its alt-fire Tenet Plinx a good candidate for killing Demolyst targets in Disruption. Also a battery weapon!

: Insanely high burst damage potential makes on its alt-fire Tenet Plinx a good candidate for killing Demolyst targets in Disruption. Also a battery weapon! Tenet Detron : Unbeaten best-in-slot secondary in Warframe's Profit-Taker heist niche.

: Unbeaten best-in-slot secondary in Warframe's Profit-Taker heist niche. Tenet Agendus: Many will be surprised to see a melee weapon this high in a Tenet weapon tier list. There is one simple reason Tenet Agendus made its way here: Melee Influence. The disc projectile has innate electricity, and comes with enough critical and status chance to make a level-cap viable build.

B tier

Tenet Grigori is satisfying to use as a basic melee weapon (Image via Digital Extremes)

These weapons have the potential to perform well in base-level Steel Path. To make them viable for endurance runs, though, you will need to invest a lot into them.

Tenet Exec : The first briefcase melee on this Tenet weapon tier list, Tenet Exec gets style points if you're not Saryn, and easy spore-spreading capabilities if you're Saryn.

: The first briefcase melee on this Tenet weapon tier list, Tenet Exec gets style points if you're not Saryn, and easy spore-spreading capabilities if you're Saryn. Tenet Ferrox : As far as spearguns go, Tenet Ferrox is one of the best with some pocket crowd-control on its alt-fire.

: As far as spearguns go, Tenet Ferrox is one of the best with some pocket crowd-control on its alt-fire. Tenet Grigori : Outside of Melee Influence shenanigans, this is the best melee weapon among the Ergo Glast batch, partially due to the innate usefulness of a scythe Stance.

: Outside of Melee Influence shenanigans, this is the best melee weapon among the Ergo Glast batch, partially due to the innate usefulness of a scythe Stance. Tenet Spirex: The Corpus answer to the 'Mighty Seer' question, the Tenet Spirex is an average sidearm with some tech frills, including a reload speed buff on headshots.

C tier

Tenet Livia suffers from a bad case of Stances (Image via Digital Extremes)

The C-tier on a tier list of Tenet weapons is far from being doomed to the Mastery-Fodder folder. However, these firearms have some significant usage issues you need to get past to get to their good side.

Tenet Livia : Good stats, but held back by the awkward Two-handed Nikana stance.

: Good stats, but held back by the awkward Two-handed Nikana stance. Tenet Diplos: By its damage potential, the Dilplos can clear A-tier on most Tenet weapon tier lists - but its slickness does not match its performance. The lock-on feature itself is a drawback in some cases, as it automatically homes into the center of the target, making headshots near-impossible to land. That being said, if you are using Yareli or Harrow, the weapon itself is A-tier material.

