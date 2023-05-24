The best Warframe to use for each mission type in Steel Path

Warframe is among the longest-running popular MMO looter shooters out there. At the game's launch, its variance in objective was limited to a measly few. It was, of course, a much slower-paced game in its early years compared to now. Over its decade-long lifetime thus far, many new nuances and mission variations have been implemented into the ever-expanding star chart.

Nearly any Warframe can steamroll through most content until the Zariman, as they have the build for it. This is not the case for the Steel Path mode, where some assembly is required to get to the finish line. Ultimately, this is a game of efficiency for many - and some loadouts get the job done much better than others.

Every regular Warframe mission type and the best frames to use

Sabotage, Capture, and Rescue

These objectives chiefly involve going from point A to point B as fast as possible. The best option here is Titania, given her ability to outrun most other Warframes when it comes to speedrunning a tile.

Mobile Defense (and Excavation)

In the Steel Path, defense objectives can be lost rapidly if enough enemies clump up due to lack of waveclear. This is not an issue for Limbo. Modded for ability duration, two casts of Stasis can easily outlast the timer it takes for an objective to complete - making them permanently invulnerable.

Defense

A Zephyr built for ability duration nearly trivializes Steel Path Defense nodes. The strategy is to activate Turbulence and stand atop the Defense target, and using Tornado when needed for soft crowd control.

Survival

Any durable Warframe, such as Nidus and Valkyr, excels in Survival. However, if the intent is to camp and farm long-term, a Nekros with the supplement of allies or Wisp specters, still remains the king of this game mode.

Exterminate

As the most straightforward mission type, the best frame to use in these Exterminates are Warframes that combine speed with some nuking ability. Surprisingly, Saryn is among the most convenient options for this. This comes down to her ability to clear targets through walls, plus some mobility and aggro control, thanks to Molt.

Spy

Wukong can completely bypass all lasers with Cloud Walker, making him the premier espionage specialist.

Interception

The age-old strategy of the non-Steel Path variant of this mode still applies here. Nyx can indefinitely clear rounds of interception without even killing anyone with clever usage of Chaos.

Assassination

The right suit for the job will depend on the specific assassination target. However, in most cases, a Revenant subsumed with Roar covers all the requirements.

Defection

Wisp can place her heal motes on the Med Booster (the rallying checkpoints that the defectors stop at). This usually keeps the targets outright topped off through the steady health loss, trivializing the most difficult part of the mission.

Disruption

Steel Path Demolysts are highly durable. The additional scaling on extended runs makes it difficult to clear them out efficiently without an armor strip. The best option in this department is an Ash with Seekin Shuriken and subsumed Ensnare.

Hijack

Hijack missions are a walk in the park with enough fodder overshield to feed the Power Core. The obvious choice here is, therefore, either Hildryn or Inaros.

Poll : 0 votes