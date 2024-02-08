Warframe Twitch drops this week: How to get, schedule, and more

Getting Warframe Twitch drops is sometimes all the positive reinforcement you need to get back into the game. You can get various items, resources, and even currencies by watching streams officially sponsored by the Warframe Twitch drops program. Admittedly, not all the possible Twitch drops are equally valuable or useful, but who doesn't like freebies?

Read on to find out all the Warframe Twitch drops you can get this week, which streams to watch, where to watch, and for how long.

Generally, the most lucrative Warframe Twitch drops will be available on official developer streams from the Digital Extremes team, that is, DevStreams and Warframe Prime Time.

That said, the developers also organize scheduled community streams. These are independent Twitch streamers officially recognized and sponsored by Warframe and also have a Twitch drop pool of their own.

All Warframe Twitch drops you can get this week (February 5 - 11)

You can get the following items from Warframe Twitch drops this week:

Item Which Stream? Stream Date/Time How long do you need to watch? 1x Relic Pack Emisión Tenno February 7, 3 pm ET onwards 45 minutes 2x Relic Pack Prime Time #379 February 8, 6 pm ET onwards 45 minutes for 1x Relic, 120 minutes for 1x additional Relic Zariman Planets Mobile Decoration (Saturn) Mecore February 10, 1 pm - 2 pm ET 30 minutes Daughter Token Decoration ArchAngel239 February 10, 2 pm - 3 pm ET 30 minutes

After watching a specific stream for a long enough time, the reward will be distributed to your Twitch Drops inventory.

Keep in mind that you need to manually claim it from your Twitch drops inventory within 24 hours after you receive it. Otherwise, it will not be delivered to your Warframe account.

How to get Twitch drops in Warframe

Simply click Link Account and Authorize it to link Warframe to Twitch (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get Twitch drops in Warframe, you only need a verified Twitch account and a Warframe account. Link the two by following these simple steps:

Make sure you are logged into your desired Twitch account.

Go to the official Warframe website and log in using your Warframe account credentials that you use for the game.

Go to warframe.com/user, where you will see options for enabling Cross-platform Save, 2FA, and linking Twitch. Click on "Link Account" under Twitch.

A new Twitch webpage will display your current Twitch account and ask whether you should grant access to Warframe. Click on "Authorize."

An "Account has been successfully linked" page will pop up.

To check if you have successfully linked it, go to your Twitch connections page and scroll down until you reach the "Other Connections" section. Warframe should be one of the entries shown here.

Other than access to Twitch Drops 2.0, you get a Broca Prominence Syandana themed after Twitch the next time you log into the game!

Warframe Twitch drops not in inventory: How to fix this issue

Sometimes, even after you have filled up the viewing time quota, you will not receive the drops in your Twitch inventory. This issue mostly happens due to two reasons:

There is a temporary technical problem with the Twitch drops program, and you are not the only person facing the "Warframe Twitch drops not in inventory" conundrum. If this is the case, Digital Extremes generally sends everyone the rewards later to resolve it.

You originally linked your Twitch account to Warframe before 2021, and you need to unlink and re-link it now.

How to unlink and re-link your Twitch account to Warframe

How to disconnect Warframe from Twitch (Image via Twitch)

Warframe initially added support for Twitch drops back in 2017. However, in February 2021, Digital Extremes launched "Warframe Twitch Drops 2.0," introducing more informative UI plugs to make claiming Twitch drops more intuitive.

If your Twitch account was linked before February 2021, you need to enable Twitch Drops 2.0 by unlinking and re-linking your account. To do this:

Log into your Twitch account and then your Warframe account.

Unlink your account by clicking here.

Go to twitch.tv/settings/connections, scroll down to "Other Connections," go to "Warframe," and click Disconnect.

Re-linking your account is identical to linking it for the first time, so repeat the process from the previous section ("How to get Twitch drops in Warframe").

