Warframe Devstream 173: date, twitch drops, where to watch, and more

Warframe is one of the most successful MMO-lites of this generation, largely thanks to its fair free-to-play model and stellar community relations management. It has become an industry standard for live service games to have some form of developer blog to stay in contact with their player base. For the Warframe devs, this is maintained through their official Forums and monthly vlogs.

The vlogs alternate between two fortnightly events every month: Primetime and Devstrem. While Primetime is focused on the developers simply playing the game and doing community-centric activities like fanart conventions, Devstream is all about developer previews and sharing future content roadmaps.

Warframe Devstream 173 date and highlights: what can we expect to see?

Devstream 173 will be hosted live on Twitch and Youtube on September 28, 2023, starting from 11 AM PST (2 PM ET). This iteration of Devstream will focus on the upcoming Abyss of Dagath update, which will be released sometime this October. It will also reveal more details about the upcoming 54th unique Warframe called Dagath.

Unlike the later Whispers in the Wells update, Abyss of Dagath will address some long-standing balance issues across the game, including adjustments to early-game economy with the rework of Flawed mods. The balance adjustment will also include a much-needed revival of Hydroid with a reimagined kit.

This update will also reportedly address a few of the biggest grindwalls within the game. This includes an overall reduction to the number of resources needed to obtain focus school perks and specific changes to simplify The Waverider in the Yareli quest.

Another big rework is coming to the companion systems, as well. This will bring changes in the quality of life for animal companions like Kavats and Kubrows, as well as for robotic ones like MOA Hounds and Sentinels.

How to claim Warframe Devstream Twitch drops

Linking your account to Twitch can be done in an easy two-step process (Image via Digital Extremes)

Both Devstream and Primetime are streamed through the game's official Twitch channel and their Youtube handle, PlayWarframe. The Twitch stream has some coveted drops for its viewers that translate to in-game power-up items and resources.

In order to actually claim the Devstream Twitch drops, you have to simply connect your in-game account to your Twitch account of choice by:

Logging into Twitch

Logging into their in-game account from the browser on the official Warframe website

Linking the account from the Twitch integration page

Make sure that Twitch claims are enabled on your account

Watching the stream for 45 consecutive minutes will allow you to net the Twitch drop into your inventory, which you can claim within 24 hours after the stream.

For Devstream 173, viewers can claim a Tauforged Archon Shard for free. Archon Shards are modular empowerments you can slot into any frame to get a selectable buff, ranging from ability power to increased cast time. Tauforged Archon Shards are rarer variants that are roughly 50% stronger than the regular ones.