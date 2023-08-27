Warframe Abyss of Dagath was one of the updates revealed at the TennoLive 2023 live event this week. All the updates since April this year have been geared towards the much-awaited Duviri content, the fourth and latest open world added to the game. The last update, Echoes of Duviri, has streamlined and fixed many of the kinks in the Duviri-related new content and game modes but did not do much for the main game otherwise.

Warframe Abyss of Dagath, on the other hand, will be a mainline update (codenamed Update 34) that will bring a swath of changes to the core game experience for new players and veterans alike. Other than these, it will also introduce the eponymous 54th unique Warframe to the game.

Warframe Abyss of Dagath Release date

The TennoLive 2023 segment has laid out a complete content update roadmap for the rest of this year as well as 2024 in Digital Extremes' flagship MMORPG. The upcoming cinematic story arc, Warframe 1999, will find its segue from the Whispers of the Wells update coming winter of 2023.

However, the Warframe Abyss of Dagath update will come earlier than Whispers in the Wells sometime this October. A more specific release date will be announced later, possibly in a September DevStream.

All Warframe Dagath abilities known so far

Dagath will be a Halloween-themed frame (Image via Digital Extremes)

The TennoCon unveiling of Dagath has only shown off its looks and concept art thus far. Evidently, it will be a spooky Halloween-themed frame and have lore-related ties to Nights of Nabreus.

A blog post from the devs has further teased that Dagath's kit will "bear some resemblance to a certain equine companion you may have met in Duviri." Kaithe, the companion in question, has only two notable unlockable abilities through the Drifter Intrinsic tree: a stomp ability that reduces armor and a dismount ability that grants Overguard.

Warframe Abyss of Dagath: All major changes

All Abyss of Dagath features showcased in TennoCon 2023 (Image via Digital Extremes)

The fine print of all the changes coming with Abyss of Dagath will be discussed in an upcoming DevStream, but TennoCon 2023 has already summarized the broad strokes and goals of Update 34.

A lot of the changes are in favor of long-standing community demands. A Hydroid rework, for example, is a long overdue ordeal. Hydroid has infamously remained at the bottom of the barrel frame for a long time, and the rework promises to revitalize his outdated kit.

Another frequently asked rework is coming to the game: the new Companion mechanics. Companions, including Kavats, Kubrows, MOAs, and Sentinels, currently have a hard time maintaining their footing in late-game content.

Except for Vulpaphylas with the Devolution precept and the Djinn sentinel, all companions generally spend the majority of Steel Path endurance runs being dead. The rework in Abyss of Dagath will include player mechanics that will enable the possibility of bringing back their companion to life.

Another pillar of the upcoming Update 34 is to eliminate many of the game's core grindwalls and common progression roadblocks. This will include changes to the infamously tricky Yareli quest 'The Waverider' and the mechanics related to the acquisition of Focus.

In anticipation of the mobile port coming next year, a few ease-of-access features will also find their way to all platforms with Update 34. This includes customizable enemy visibility options and an 'auto-melee' system for those who dislike spamming the melee key.