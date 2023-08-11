Warframe Jack O'Naut guide: Recall Ten Zero location, strategies, and more

As a prelude event to the upcoming TennoCon, Warframe Jack O'Naut is the latest addition to the Recall: Ten Zero event. It is a series of weekly events running from July 19 to August 25. Each week brings in a trifecta of alerts available to players from all Mastery Ranks. Completing these events grants a number of rewards from exclusive Noggle cosmetics to in-game resources.

All the Recall: Ten Zero alerts also adhere to a weekly theme. This week (August 10 to August 17), the theme harkens back to the Tactical Alerts of yore. This includes Jack O'Naut, a classic Halloween-themed event boss from older Hallowed Nightmare events that preceded Nights of Nabreus.

Warframe Jack O'Naut location and drops in Recall: Ten Zero

Warframe Jack O' Naut boss can be found in the first Recall Ten Zero alert. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Jack O'Naut first made its appearance as a boss in the 2013 Tactical Alert during the Halloween event that year. This time around, however, it is a callback to the relatively rarer event-specific bosses as per the motto of Recall: Ten Zero.

Between August 10 and August 17, the boss can be accessed from the special alerts tab. The special event tab is separate from the regular Alerts that involve things like Ayatan Treasure Hunts, Kuva Siphons, and Arbitrations. Themed with the Recall: Ten Zero icon, it is the left-most tab on the Navigation toolbar at the top right.

Warframe Jack O'Naut is found at the beginning of the three Recall: Ten Zero alerts this week. In the 2013 edition of Hallowed Nightmares, this mission used to contain hidden caches that rewarded the player with additional Aura Mods and dual-stat Nightmare Mods. However, play-testing thus far indicates that this iteration of the boss does not contain these.

Warframe Jack O'Naut fight strategy: How to beat this boss?

The consoles must be hacked to obtain Power Cells to open the door to Jack O' Naut. (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Warframe Jack O'Naut encounter replaces your usual modded durability with flat 100 shields and health. You do not have any access to weapons or gear items, or the Operator. Energy is also set to zero, with no Energy orb drops to let you cast abilities.

The goal is like any other Assassination mission type: take down Jack O'Naut. A locked door obstructs the path to it, and to open it, you'll require two Power Cells. The Power Cells can both be found in the same general room by hacking two consoles.

While these two consoles are not marked by default, they show up as yellow markers on the minimap once you are in their vicinity. Zeroing in any further reveals them as an Objective waypoint.

Hide behind the Explosive Barrels to lure Jack O'Naut to charge into them. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Your Warframe can punch and kick with the melee button, but these are ineffective at dealing any damage to Jack O'Naut. As a modified Juggernaut, it has the same flat damage resistances, making it highly durable against any physical damage source. The intended way to beat him is by luring his charge attacks into the explosive barrels scattered around the boss arena.

Additionally, you can use the Zenurik focus school with the Inner Might perk to get one free cast of an ability. This can be Iron Skin to make you more durable or nuke abilities to deal with some extra damage. However, the boss is quite easy to handle even without these once you get the hang of its attack behavior.