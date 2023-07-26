How to get Kuva in Warframe

The Warframe lore does not definitively identify what composes Kuva. As the War Within quest implies, it may be the very blood of Orokin ancestors and, thus, used in the Orokin ritual of Continuity in a mad obsession with immortality. Either way, these vials of carmine liquid are the only resource in Warframe that can re-roll a Riven mod to imbue it with a new set of randomized stats.

The designated way to obtain Kuva was added in Update 19 as a new modifier on old missions. Kuva Siphons, categorized as daily Alerts, are regular missions where a Grineer Kuva-siphoning contraption spawns into the tileset. However, these are not necessarily the best way to build up your Kuva reserves.

Warframe Kuva Siphons: How to extract Kuva from them?

Bulk-purchasing Kvua from Teshin is far more efficient than Kuva Siphons in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

There are up to six Kuva Siphon alerts active at any given time in Warframe, one of which is a Kuva Flood. To access them, go to your Navigations and scroll down your Alert segment. You can find a list of available Kuva missions on star chart nodes you have cleared here.

Regardless of their level, Kuva missions play out the same way. The actual mission type occurs as it would otherwise, and the objectives stay the same. The Kuva Siphons are bonus add-on objectives that you have to handle at any point of your preference.

You must first look through the randomized map to seek out the room where the Kuva Siphons have spawned in. Once you are close to the room, a Kuva objective waypoint will pinpoint the objective. Simply put, you should destroy the Siphon before the Grineer Queens extract enough of it.

The Kuva Siphon itself is invulnerable to all attacks. You have to instead target all four of its braids, which can only be done by intercepting the cloud of Kuva that approaches them. To find the cloud, search the general direction of the active braid. You can shoot at the cloud with an Amp or void dash into it.

The Kuva cloud in Siphon alerts are unaffected by attacks from your Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

There are also Kuva guardians that spawn akin to the Kuva Survival mission type. These can only be opened up to damage by void dashing into them as the Operator. However, killing them is not a requirement for destroying the Siphon.

Once all four braids are down, the Siphon will be destroyed and drop Kuva ranging between 500-700. For a Kuva Flood alert, you get roughly twice the amount of Kuva from a destroyed Siphon.

Easiest way to get Kuva in Warframe

One of the best Kuva sources in Warframe is Palladino, marked as the Red Veil icon in the minimap when you go to Iron Wake (Image via Digital Extremes)

There are other sources of Kuva outside Kuva Siphons. Kuva Thralls and Kuva Liches, for example, drop a token amount on each confrontation. Ironically, none of these direct sources are efficient ways to obtain the resource.

The most reliable and easiest way to acquire a lot of Kuva is by buying them out from various Syndicates and factions. There are six of these 'Kuva vendors' in the game: Teshin, Acrithis, Arbitration Agent, Nightwave, Archmedion Yonta, and Palladino.

Archmedian Yonta at Chrysalith, and Palladino at Iron Wake, Earth are the best sources if you do not play Warframe daily. For five Voidplume Pinions and 10 Riven Sliver, respectively, they offer a weekly bulk of 35,000 Kuva.

Otherwise, the most bountiful source of Kuva for most Warframe players is Teshin at any Tenno Relay. He offers up to 250,000 Kuva per week, where 10,000 Kuva can be purchased for 15 Steel Essence.

Once every eight weeks, you can also purchase 50,000 Kuva for 55 Steel Essence from Teshin, making it the most cost-efficient way to obtain this resource to reroll your Rivens.