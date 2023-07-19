Warframe TennoCon 2023: Free login bonuses, Twitch drops, Recall: Ten-Zero rewards, and more

TennoCon is an official annual Warframe convention held by Digital Extremes to celebrate another year of the popular MMORPG looter-shooter and its lively community. TennoCon 2023 will be an even more special occasion for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the game has completed its 10th anniversary this April. Secondly, after a three-year retreat into an online-only format, TennoCon will finally return to its live venue this year.

Those who participate in the TennoCon in person are rewarded with numerous goodies in addition to watching the festivities up close. Buyers of the physical ticket get to enjoy physical giveaways, community workshops, and exclusive in-game cosmetics.

However, those who watch TennoCon remotely on Twitch or elsewhere also get an additional set of rewards. To celebrate the special Anniversary occasion this year, the developers have greatly ramped up the number of rewards that you can claim for free.

Where to watch Warframe TennoCon 2023?

TennoCon 2023 schedule for stream as per official Digital Extremes website (Image via Digital Extremes)

TennoCon 2023 will commence on August 26, 2023. The physical TennoCon this year will take place in RBC Place London, Ontario, but you can watch it live on streaming platforms, including Twitch and Youtube. The event goes live this August 26 at 12:30 pm ET (9:30 am PT).

All Warframe TennoCon Twitch drops

The Gotva Prime is a completely new in-game weapon introduced with TennoCon 2023 (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can get your hands on two pieces of Primed gear just by watching TennoCon on Twitch. There are two Twitch drops available for TennoCon: one for the TennoCon proper and the other for TennoLive.

As mentioned, TennoCon goes live on Twitch from 12:30 pm ET (9:30 am PT). Viewers who watch the stream for 30 consecutive minutes between 12:30 pm ET and 4:29 pm ET get a free Gotva Prime.

Gotva Prime is a new Primed weapon not yet in the game. It is in the rare category of weapons like Euphona Prime and Dakra Prime, which have no regular variants. All we can gauge is that it looks visually similar to Aeolak, an Orokin-era Grineer rifle.

Afterward, those who watch the TennoLive stream between 4:30 pm ET and 6:00 pm ET for 30 minutes will receive a free built Gara Prime. This will be added to the player inventory with a new Warframe slot, as well as a pre-installed Orokin Catalyst.

How to claim Warframe TennoCon Twitch Drops

You can claim rewards by linking your Twitch with the in-game account (Image via Digital Extremes)

All that you need to claim these rewards are an in-game account, as well as a Twitch account. Additionally, you need to link the two accounts. You can do this in a simple three-step process by:

Logging into your Twitch account.

Logging into your in-game account on its official Digital Extremes website from the same browser.

Going to this link and clicking on 'Link Account.'

After watching TennoCon and TennoLive for 30 minutes each, the rewards will be added to your Twitch inventory, where you can claim it to add it to your in-game account directly.

How to claim Warframe login bonus for TennoCon 2023

The Dex Operator Suit, the exclusive reward for logging into Warframe on August 26, 2023 (Image via Digital Extremes)

On top of the Twitch drop, players get an additional in-game reward by logging in on August 26. This is a pair of Dex Suits, a set of Transference Suits with separate copies for the Operator and the Drifter.

All Recall: Ten-Zero Rewards in Warframe

The Recall Ten-Zero event will show up on your seasonal alerts section (Image via Digital Extremes)

As the TennoCon countdown begins, the anniversary will also be celebrated by Recall: Ten-Zero, a month-long series of themed Alerts with exclusive rewards. Starting July 9, all players will get to partake in a chain of three weekly alerts for five weeks.

Available On Rewards for Completing Alerts July 19 - July 27, 11 am ET Darvo Noggle, Orokin Catalyst Blueprint, Vor Recall Glyph July 27, 11 am ET - August 3, 11 am ET Nightwatch Grineer Lancer Noggle, Orokin Reactor Blueprint, Factions Recall Glyph August 3, 11 am ET - August 10, 11 am ET Nihil Noggle, Built Forma, Nihil Recall Glyph August 10, 11 am ET - August 17, 11 am ET Manic Noggle, Exilus Adapter, Jack O'Naut Recall Glyph August 17, 11 am ET - August 25, 11 am ET Jackal Noggle, Exilus Weapon Adapter, Regor Recall Glyph

Additionally, the third and final alert on each week is replayable ad infinitum. While the Glyphs are a one-time reward, repeat runs can potentially drop currency resources like Credits, Endo, Kuva, Riven Mods, and Ayatan Sculptures.