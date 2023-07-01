Warframe Twitch Drops for Anniversary Campaign: How to claim free Amp Arcane Adapter, Forma, and more

2023 marks the 10th year of Warframe. As the date of TennoCon draws close, the year-long festivities for the anniversary continue. Later in July, there will be a celebratory 10-0 Recall series of events with exclusive in-game rewards. You can claim rewards outside the game, thanks to the 10-Year Anniversary Campaign on Twitch.

The Warframe Developers host weekly official streams for the game as a platform for community relations. Devstream and Primetime, two of its main streams, have been with the game since its inception. The 10-Year Anniversary Campaign will be its own separate Twitch-exclusive stream that will go on for three weeks this July.

All Warframe rewards you can claim from Anniversary Campaign

Warframe Twitch rewards you can claim in July 2023 (Image via Digital Extremes)

The 10-Year Anniversary Campaign is stretched across three weeks, leading up to the release of Wisp Prime this July. You can claim nine total rewards from watching official and partnered streams in this duration.

The reward for each week is divvied up into three different tiers, where the third tier holds the most lucrative ones. An hour of watch time rewards you with the current tier drops and lets you progress into the next tier. In other words, three cumulative hours of participation means you get all three rewards for the respective week. The schedule for the streams is as follows:

Week 1 streams start on July 1 (9 pm ET) and end on July 8 (9 am ET). Rewards for the first week are:

Tier 1: Chatty Ordis Community Glyph, designed by Searyn

Tier 2: Ordis Reified Statue (decoration item)

Tier 3: 1x Built Forma

Week 2 streams run from July 8 (9 am ET) up till July 15 (9 am ET)

Tier 1: The First Five Community Display, a decoration item designed by RoyalPrat

Tier 2: First Five Noggle Grab bag, containing five noggle statues (decor items) that represent Lotus, Tyl Regor, Vor, Alad V, and Konzu

Tier 3: Riven Cipher, which can instantly unlock a veiled Riven of your choice

Week 3 streams begin on July 15 (9 am ET) and end on July 22 (9 am ET)

Tier 1: The Last Five Community Display, a decoration item designed by DasterCreations

Tier 2: Worm Floof Grab bag featuring in-game Vome and Fass floofs (decor items)

Tier 3: Amp Arcane Adapter, which unlocks the second Arcane slot on your Amp

All you need to do to grab these rewards is link your Warframe account to your Twitch. For those who do not have their accounts linked, you can do it from the official website here. You can view all of your active connections in the Connections tab found in the Settings menu.

