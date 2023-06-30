How to get Wisp Prime in Warframe

As Devstream 171 had confirmed, the next Warframe to receive its Prime variant will be Wisp. The recent Devestream 172 has since confirmed its launch date to be 27th July, alongside upgrades for her signature weapon, Fulmin. A Wisp Prime teaser was also showcased, with the full cinematic trailer to come later this July. As with all Primed Warframes and weapons, the latest addition will feature enhanced stats over the original, including health, shields, and energy.

Second only to Wukong, Wisp is the most used Warframe in the game by a long shot. Peerless in terms of her utility, a single Wisp can bring massive buff to the entire squad's health pool, fire rate, and attack speed.

How to unlock Wisp Prime in Warframe

The original Wisp blueprint and its components drop from the Ropalolyst, one of the toughest star-chart bosses in the game. Primed variants, however, do not have any semblance of drop locations with their original counterparts. Wisp Prime blueprints and components can be acquired randomly from the new Void Relics.

There are three main ways you can get Wisp Prime. The most immediate way is also the most expensive: the official bundle. From 'Prime Access,' you can outright buy the new equipment that you would otherwise extract from Void Relics. Usually priced at $49-99, these come with the added benefit of otherwise unobtainable cosmetics and extra Platinum in the thousands.

The second way is to buy Wisp Prime components from other players who have already farmed it. The average going price for a set is at its peak right after launch, so expect to pay between 200 and 350 Platinums to get it. If you wait about two weeks after the release day, however, you can get it much cheaper.

The third way is the intended path: farming it manually. The main blueprint, neuroptics, chassis, and system components are all distributed into the drop table of Void Relics. There are handy ways to efficiently farm Void Relics of each era, but the quickest way is to stock up on Steel Essence and buy Relic Packs from Teshin.

Warframe Wisp Prime build

Wisp Prime build for standard Warframe gameplay (Image via Digital Extremes)

Thanks to the buffs from Archon shards you can potentially get, minmaxing Warframe builds has a great deal of wiggle room now. The stat boosts do not fundamentally change anything for Wisp.

In general, the primary attribute that you need to ramp up is ability strength. Wisp builds thrive solely on the magnitude of buff it can provide, which is determined solely by strength. Other than this, duration takes precedence over the other two attributes. The more you increase ability duration, the longer the Reservoir buffs linger.

Ability range is optional on Wisp, depending on what you want to use as a swapped Helminth ability. If you use buffs like Roar, go all in on ability strength and use range as a dump stat. If you use additional crowd control tools like Ensnare, you can sacrifice other stats slightly to pump range with Stretch and/or Augur Reach.

