How to get Wisp in Warframe

There are over 15 distinct mission types in Warframe, spread between different node from the origin system. This is without even counting the various free roam activities on Duviri, Orb Vallis, Cambion Drift, and Plains of Eidolon. Many of the main objective types may overlap, but all of them have different needs and gimmicks, where some Warframes fare better than others.

Nyx, for example, seems to be tailor-made to breeze through the Interception mode. Each of the 50+ Warframes in the game at present are good for at least one niche or the other. Yet a few of them rise above the rest with their general utility.

Those with a well-rounded kit should theoretically be always great for general use. Wisp, however, beats all of them with sheer numbers in the squad-wide crucial buffs that she offers. According to the official 2022 statistics, she is the second-most used Warframe globally, beaten only by Wukong.

It should only be fair that such a universally resourceful Warframe should be gated behind the Ropalolyst - one of the toughest bosses in the game.

Exploring where and how to farm Wisp in Warframe

Wisp's components, including her main blueprint, is dropped by the Ropalolyst. It is a Sentient boss found in Jupiter with its own dedicated Assassination node. To gain access to the boss, you must advance the main questline up to Chimera Prologue.

Getting the complete Wisp set takes longer than the Warframes whose parts drop from bosses. This is due to her main blueprint also sharing the loot table with the individual components. According to Digital Extremes' official loot table, the chances are as follows:

Wisp Blueprint 22.56% Wisp Neuroptics Blueprint 25.81% Wisp Chassis Blueprint 25.81% Wisp Systems Blueprint 25.81%

These probabilities dictate that most players (~95%) should be able to get her within approximately 16 successful attempts on the Ropalolyst assassination. For the uninitiated, here is a detailed guide on how to defeat Ropalolyst.

To kill the boss, the gist is that you must repeat the following process thrice:

Lure Roplaloyst's beam attack on to a Capacitor tower's reactor to supercharge it.

Deplete Ropalolyst's shields with Amp attacks.

Mount the boss and steer it into the supercharged Capactor tower.

Shoot the Synovia exposed on the Ropalolyst.

Interact with the terminal immediately after fully depleting Ropalolyst's health.

The Wisp components also require Hexenon, a new material added to the game in the same update where Wisp was introduced (25.0). You need 1200 Hexenon cumulatively in order to build Wisp, which can drop from enemies and containers exclusively in Jupiter.

Thankfully, there are two Dark Sector nodes the planet. Each Dark Sector node in the game has roughly 20% extra base chance to drop resources before other drop chance mulitpliers are taken into calculation.

With a farm duping method like Nekros' desecrate and a Resource Booster, you can easily scrounge up 1200 Hexenon in about an hour. The general farming strategy applies here: funnel enemies into a tight corner and only venture out to pick up resources with a Smeeta Kavat resource buff.

