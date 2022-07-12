How to get Nekros in Warframe

Warframe is one of the most iconic free-to-play shooters in gaming, and its fanbase remains alive and well. The game was released way back in 2013, but new console ports and an ever-growing world of content have kept it in the public eye.

The most distinct aspect of the game is the character design of the various playable frames. In the narrative, these are Iron Man-like bio-mechanical suits that the Tenno wear to channel their powers. In gameplay, they're the key to building the perfect kit to win PVE and PVP battles. Here's a guide to getting Nekros in Warframe

Unlocking the Nekros in Warframe

Nekros first entered the game six months into its lifespan on Friday, September 13, 2013. Nekros is a fan-favorite, but new players will have to put in some work or some cash to add him to their roster.

Like every other frame in the game, players can simply buy Nekros with 375 Platinum from the Market. Frustratingly, the game sells 370 Platinum for $19.99, meaning that there's no simple way to purchase the extra five Platinum. This means that the lowest price to buy Nekros outright would be $24.98 with 70 Platinum left over.

Players who don't want to participate in microtransactions or part with their cash can earn Nekros through gameplay. It takes a fair amount of luck and a ton of in-game currency.

First, players must head to the Market and buy the Nekros Blueprint for 100,000 Credits. With that, players will now be able to assemble the frame once they've hunted down the pieces.

Nekros has three parts: Neuroptics, Chassis, and System. These are dropped by Lephantis, a massive boss found on Magnacidium. Each piece has a 33% chance of dropping every time Lephantis is slain. Ideally, this should mean that players will have to kill it three times. However, repeat drops are possible, so it could take many more attempts.

After players have collected all three blueprints, they can build the individual pieces, which can subsequently be used to build the full Warframe. Here's the crafting recipe for each individual piece:

Nekros Neuroptics:

Alloy Plate x 150

Neural Sensors x 1

Polymer Bundle x 150

Rubedo x 500

Credits x 15,000

Nekros Chassis:

Morphics x 1

Ferrite x 1,000

Rubedo x 300

Credits x 15,000

Nekros Systems:

Control Module x 1

Morphics x 1

Salvage x 500

Plastids x 220

Credits x 15,000

Once players make these three pieces, they need one Orokin Cell and 25,000 Credits to assemble them into Nekros. Nekros requires a total of 170,000 Credits and a ton of crafting material, so it will require a ton of grinding.

Warframe players have to put in a ton of work to earn their favorite frames, but that makes them even sweeter. Players will be rewarded for all this cash or all that grinding with one of the best frames in the game.

