How to beat Vay Hek in Warframe

The Grineer is the first faction that players fight in Warframe. A race of military grunts, they are not born but rather, mass-produced by genetic cloning. Their degenerative tissue means most of them are deformed. Grineer leaders with higher standing eventually extend their lifespan by replacing their body parts with prosthetics. This is somewhat visible in Vor, the first Grineer boss.

None embody this trait more than Councilor Vay Hek. A boss introduced with Update 13.0, his secret embassy on Earth can only be unlocked by players with an Archwing to clear the Erpo node.

Vay Hek boss fight in Warframe made easy

In the patch where Vay Hek was added, one would have to kill Prospector units on Ceres to know the location of his abode.

This has been changed, but you must still be at least Mastery Rank 5 before attempting the fight. The principle behind these requirements is only to invite players with intermediate knowledge. Even though Vay Hek is encountered on Earth, he is a far more challenging boss than Vor.

If you find your damage lacking against him, it is recommended that you clear the node only once for completion. You can always return later with stronger equipment to pick up Hydroid parts, which drop from the boss.

Vay Hek boss fight strategy

When the player loads into the tileset, Vay Hek will appear in a cinematic and proceed to churn propaganda to his Grineer army.

Before he engages his Terra Frame, Vay Hek hovers around as a propaganda drone. In this form, the drone's exoskeleton is completely invulnerable, except for two weak spots:

Vay Hek's face when it pops out of the drone.

Vay Hek's glowing backpack, which opens up at certain points between his attack pattern.

Once the boss is damaged to a certain amount, he will fly away and resettle in another room. This has to be repeated thrice before he retreats into his lair, where his Terra Frame is located.

This phase can be skipped completely if you know the tileset. Ignore Vay Hek and move to the next room, there are chances that he will move there too. You can skip the confrontations all the way to the arena where the final showdown takes place.

Vay Hek's weak spots in his drone form

It is a good idea to have some method of armor strip against Vay Hek, including Corrosive damage. For the Steel Path mode, one should also consider removing base armor with Shattering Blast on a Gunblade.

In the arena, the exoskeletal invulenerability persists. There are two approaches to damaging Vay Hek. A more precision form involves hitting the weak spots, for which a Warframe with a slowing ability, such as Nova, is recommended.

An easier brute force approach is simply to use weapons with some form of splash damage. The best for beginners to use against Vay Hek is Quanta. Not only does its alternate fire lob an area-of-effect projectile, it also deals Blast Damage, which is particularly effective against his drone form. In this approach, a durable Warframe like Rhino has an easier time against him. Alternately, you can also go for a Warframe that has invisibility, e.g. Loki.

Once Vay Hek is sufficiently damage, he latches on to a bipedal Terra Frame, which is much easier to damage persistently. It has ferrite armor, and can also be armor stripped. It is noted that if a player finds the fight too bothersome to farm Hydroid, they can also obtain the Warframe from the Circuit.

