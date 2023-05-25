Which Warframe should you get from The Circuit?

The Duviri Paradox update in Warframe builds upon a much-requested pity system for farming up Warframe components. Introduced in the Lua's Prey update, the pity system adds a failsafe bypass for the RNG elements of farming components, should a player get particularly unlucky.

An alternative Warframe component farm with guaranteed drop has been incorporated into the Circuit, a new endless mode tied to Duviri. With respect to Warframes that have particularly RNG-reliant drops, this is a breath of fresh air to old and new players alike.

The Circuit rewards thus far have a twelve-week rotation system, i.e., the week one rotation will return after the week 12 rotation.

Which Circuit rewards should you choose in Warframe?

Week 1 (Excalibur/Trinity/Ember): Trinity

The first rotation of The Circuit involves a Warframe trio obtainable from regular bosses on the following planets:

Excalibur components are farmed from Lieutenant Lech Kril on Mars.

Ember components drop from General Sargus Ruk in Saturn.

Trinity components can be farmed from Ambulas in Pluto.

Out of these three, Trinity is easily the most difficult to farm. The Ambulas is a multi-phase boss fight that takes forever to speedrun through. More importantly, one needs to actually go out and farm Animo Nav Beacons which are spent on a per-fight basis. The boss might be manageable enough if the squad has one good damage dealer, but farming the Nav Beacons is tedious.

The order of priority for this Warframe rotation should be Trinity > Excalibur > Ember.

Week 2 (Loki/Mag/Rhino): Rhino/Loki

Every Warframe in this rotation is relatively on the easier side of grinds. Therefore, the priority at which you should take them is more lax. Components for them drop from the following bosses:

Loki components are acquired from the Hyena Pack in Neptune.

Mag components are to be found on the Sargeant in Phobos.

Rhino components drop from Jackal in Venus.

The Jackal boss fight is mechanically more complex out of the lot. The health-gating on the boss makes the farm more impervious to speedruns. The order of priority should therefore be Rhino>Loki>Mag. Newer players, however, may consider going for Loki first, considering the easier accessibility to Venus.

Week 3 (Ash/Frost/Nyx): Ash

Ash components are found in endless Proxima mission rotation rewards.

Nyx components drop from the Phorid boss.

Frost components are obtained from the Vor & Lech Kril duo in Ceres.

While the Phorid's unavailability outside Infestation Invasion alerts seemingly makes Nyx more lucrative to a newcomer, it is anything but rare in practice. Infested Invasions at least once every two weeks give players plenty of time to grind it out. On the other hand, Ash is gated behind long-winded Railjack mission rotations. This week's priority order should be Ash>Nyx>Frost.

Week 4 (Saryn/Vauban/Nova): Saryn

Other than Vauban, the rest can be farmed from bosses in the Star Chart: Saryn on Sedna, Nova on Europa. However, acquiring Vauban is comparatively easier as it can obtain directly from the Nightwave shop. On the other hand, the grind to get Saryn components involves both the Justice Points gimmick and a multi-phase boss fight. The order of priority is, therefore: Saryn>Nova>Vauban.

Week 5 (Nekros/Valkyr/Oberon): Oberon

Nekros can be farmed from the Lephantis in Deimos.

Valkyr components are found from Alad V in Jupiter.

Oberon components drop from Earth Proxima points of interest.

Like Ash, Oberon is gated behind the Railjack system. Other than this, Lephantis is a much longer and more difficult boss compared to Alad V. The order of priority for this trio is Oberon>Nekros>Valkyr.

Week 6 (Hydroid/Mirage/Limbo): Hydroid

Mirage and Limbo components all drop from their respective quests. On the other hand, Hydroid components are guarded by the Vay Hek, a tedious but entertaining boss fight. Despite the limited use case for Hydroid as a Warframe, this makes him the right option.

Week 7 (Mesa/Chroma/Atlas): Mesa

Chroma components drop from three different junctions as you clear the Star Chart, while the other two drop from bosses in Eris: Mesa from Mutalist Alad V and Atlas from Jordas Golem. The former is significantly more volatile as a reliable farm source because each run requires a consumable Nav Coordinate item. The order of priority among these Warframes should be Mesa>Atlas>Chroma.

Week 8 (Ivara/Inaros/Titania): Ivara

One can get Titania and Inaros' components by doing their Quests (The Silver Grove and Sands of Inaros, respectively). Ivara components and the main blueprint, however, drop specifically from different tiers of Spy nodes. Unless you love running Spy missions, Ivara is the no-brainer first pick Warframe.

Week 9 (Nidus/Octavia/Harrow): Nidus

Each Warframe in this rotation is tricky to farm. While Nidus components drop from the Infested Salvage node in Eris, the rest have components scattered across different planets, missions, and puzzles. Octavia takes more scavenging and tomb-raiding than Harrow.

Another point of consideration is many players find Infested Salvage a dull and tedious grind. Mathematically, the Nidus farm can set you back the most extended amount of time due to duplicate rewards. The order of preference is, therefore: Nidus>Octavia>Harrow.

Week 10 (Gara/Khora/Revenant): Khora

Both Gara and Revenant drop from Plains of Eidolon bounties.

Khora components, as well as blueprints, drop from Sanctuary Onslaught.

For those who prefer not to do bounties by the dozens, Revenant might seem an excellent choice in this Circuit rotation. However, Khora takes much longer to farm on average.

While all three Warframes have components that share the same loot pool, Khora components drop on rotation C of Sanctuary Onslaught. Unlike other Warframe missions, Sanctuary Onslaught rewards are handed out every two rounds. Consequently, rotation C means the 8th round. Going by the convenience of farming, the order of priority should be Khora>Revenant>Gara.

Week 11 (Garuda/Baruuk/Hildryn): Baruuk

These Warframe farms are tied to Orb Vallis and the Fortuna secret faction, Vox Solaris.

Garuda parts drop from Orb Vallis bounties. Baruuk can be acquired from the Vox Solaris vendor, and Hildryn parts drop from the Exploiter Orb.

Hildryn seems particularly laborious to farm, being tied to the actual Exploiter Orb boss fight, which is considered an end-game activity. However, Baruuk is also indirectly linked to it, as Profit-taker Orb drops are prerequisites to ranking up one's standing with the Vox Solaris.

Baruuk is the superior Warframe of the three for having a universal use case. Therefore, this rotation's priority should be Baruuk>Hildryn>Garuda.

