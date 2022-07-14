What is the best way to farm Credits in Warframe?

Warframe remains one of the most iconic free-to-play games in the modern market, and its fanbase isn't going anywhere. Released almost a decade ago, Digital Extremes' unique third-person action RPG sports a strikingly distinct art style and balletic combat mechanics that make it beloved.

Alongside that fast-paced melee and distanced combat gameplay, the game has countless pieces of gear to gather. New weapons, cosmetic items, and entire frames are available to purchase or hunt down. To get anything that'll shake up a player's kit, they'll need a ton of primary in-game currency, called Credits.

How to make Credits quick in Warframe

Credits can be used to buy anything players may need in Warframe, but they aren't the only option. Since the game is free-to-play and fueled by microtransactions, Platinum is a much easier option. With that in mind, players need a lot of Credits to get the blueprints they need.

Abuse the Daily First Win Bonus

Like most modern games, Warframe wants players to log on every day. To incentivize that, players will receive double Credits for their first victory each day.

With this in mind, it is key to pick the highest-paying event to start every day. Which event players should pick varies based on where they are in the game, but there's always a good option.

Late game players should take on a Profit Taker fight to earn upwards of 250,000 Credits in a single match. Those who are just starting should head to Dark Sector missions like Gabii on Ceres or Tikal on Earth.

Sell duplicates often

Players hunting for a specific frame or weapon will likely rack up a ton of blueprints. Individual parts of a desirable item will often have the same drop rate. This means that players can get five handles when all they need is a receiver or three chassis when all they want is a neuroptic.

Players can forget about all the extra parts when this happens, but they can build up and be a cash cow sitting in the inventory. Players only need to sell off all these duplicate pieces to make some quick Credits. Blueprints can sell for 2,500 Credits a piece, while Rare mods can sell for 1,000, so a full inventory can easily be translated into a full wallet.

Consider buying a Credit Booster

Warframe does allow players the option to simply pay money to get what they desire. If the player wants a ton of credits, simply buy credit boosters to double the payout for each event.

A 3-Day Boost costs 40 Platinum, a 7-Day Boost costs 80, and a 30-Day Boost costs 200. This means players can rack up plenty of Credits in a short amount of time if they're willing to put down a bit of cash.

Players hoping to use this strategy to get all the credits they want should be advised to spend wisely. Most of the things Warframe wants credits for could just as easily be bought with Platinum.

Warframe players only need to play the highest level matches and abuse their advantages to rack up Credits fast.