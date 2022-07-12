How to get Neurodes in Warframe

Warframe is a massively popular and iconic free-to-play shooter that has been a standout in the genre since its release in 2013. The game's unique art style, stellar gameplay and surprisingly consistent player base have kept fans invested for almost ten years now.

The central loop of the game, beyond the fast-paced acrobatic combat, is gathering countless crafting materials. Weapons, cosmetics and even new frames are built with dozens of different items scattered around the world. Players will always be on the lookout for unusual items that can be used to improve their kit.

Finding Neurodes in Warframe

Neurodes are one of Warframe's many unusual pickups. It appears to be a piece of an Infested enemy's sensory rig, crudely carved from their corpse. This gross item appears in a shocking number of blueprints, so players may need a lot of it.

Like most things in the game, players can use real cash to skip the grind. Since it's a free-to-play game, microtransactions are the price of admission. Players can simply buy Neurodes from the Market for 10 Platinum. The lowest amount of Platinum one could buy is 75, which costs $4.99.

Those who would rather not spend real money on the game can seek them out in the game world. They can be dropped from enemies or found in containers in specific areas.

The best planet for Neurode farming is Lua, which will always spawn Sentients within the first couple of minutes of landing. Players can slay these enemies for a reasonably high chance of earning Neurodes. Sentients appear to have the highest drop rate of this item in the game.

Players can also take on the Lephantis assassination node in Magnacidium to seek out Neurodes. Each run through this challenging encounter will likely yield at least one or two Neurodes. Players can run it again and again to get Neurodes and the Nekros frame.

The last consistent way to rack up Neurodes is on Earth. Delve into a ton of missions on Earth and seek out Neuroptic Masses. These large disgusting growths are a resource container for the Neurodes, and they spawn randomly on Earth's surface.

Using Neurodes in Warframe

Warframe players will find blueprints for all the gear they want to build. Weapons, cosmetics and entire frames require things like Neurodes to build.

To fully craft every piece of gear that requires Neurodes in the game, players will need a total of 324. This could take days of hunting down the right enemies and traveling to the right locations. Even with the Neurodes, there are tons of other crafting materials that players will need.

Frames like Mirage, Wukong, Nidus, Nezha and many more have parts that will need two to five Neurodes to build. Players will need to check their favorite parts to see how many they'll need.

Warframe players have to do a lot of grinding and hunting to find everything they need. Just go to the right locations and hunt down the suitable enemies to get the Neurodes they need.

