How to get Rhino in Warframe

Warframe is one of the longest-running MMO-lite looter shooters out there. As a matter of fact, it just completed its 10th year anniversary this March. The current number of Warframes, the eponymous warmechs, are inching towards 50 in-game, even barring the different variants of individual options.

Rhino is likely the definition of "old faithful" in the game. It was part of the starting lineup of Warframes even in the 2012 closed beta, and his relevance hasn't waned to this day. Much of it comes down to his sheer utility. One of the first that most players farm and build in the game, it has one of the only four squad-based major damage buffs, as well as an infinitely scaling durability.

The popularity also comes down to accesibility. Rhino is accessible, if you so wish, on Venus - a planet only a few nodes away from the baby steps of a new player's journey. For the unititiated, the following is a beginner's guide on how to farm it.

How to get Rhino parts from Jackal in Warframe

To build Warframes, you first need the main blueprint for it, and Rhino's can be bought from the Market for 35,000 Credits. The second order of business is gathering the components, and each Warframe has three - Neuroptics, Chassis, and Systems. The respective blueprint for all of these can be acquired from the assassination node, Fossa, on Venus.

These drop from the Jackal, the boss of the planet. Instead of a in-game drop, the component blueprints are only made available at the end of the mission once you extract. The boss can only drop one at a time, and the following is the chance per run for each:

Systems Blueprint - 22.56%

Neuroptics Blueprint - 38.72%

Chassis Blueprint - 38.72%

Generally, you can get all the components by finishing the boss within about 10 runs. The Jackal was reworked in 2020 with the 28.0 update. For veteran players looking to farm a copy, the fight works quite differently now.

General strategy to take down Jackal in Warframe

The Jackal's boss fight progresses in two interchanging phases. In the first phase, shoot its legs until one of the three notches on his health pool is depleted. Then, you need to go and interact with it (bound to X on keyboard by default) in order to progress and trigger the next phase.

In this one, the boss emites a shockwave that you can dodge by pre-emptively rolling through it. Then, it turns invulnerable and rotates with a laser grid, which you can avoid by observing the pattern. After a while, it resets back to the former phase and you can shoot its legs again. Rinse and repeat thrice till the Jackal is dead.

Rhino is also available once every three months in the new Circuit system. However, it is recommended that newer players pick up Loki from the Circuit and obtain Rhino from the regular method instead.

Poll : 0 votes