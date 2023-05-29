No other system has opened up the build variety in Warframe as much as the Helminth mechanic. Introduced in Update 29.0, it lets players replace one of the abilites on their Warframe with a handful of others, including those from other Warframes. The catch is that the progenitor Warframe of the actual ability must be fed into the Helminth, which is by a process called subsuming.

Alongside a few original Helminth-granted abitlies that no other Warframe has, there are currently over 50 abilities you can slot into any of your Warframes. While some particularly powerful or gimmick-dependent abilities are altered upon subsuming, not all of them are on par in terms of balance. So for the uninitiated, here are the five best subsumed Helminth abilities you should prioritize unlocking first.

Note: This is by no means a comprehensive list of viable subsumed abilties. A good deal of the abilites that the Helminth system offers have their own uses. For example: Gauss' Thermal Sunder, one of the best level-clearing nukes in Warframe, currently reigns over the Sanctuary Onslaught focus-farming meta. This list is ranked in accordance with universality of use cases.

5 best subsumed abilites you can have in Warframe

1) Gloom

One could argue that Gloom is the bread-and-butter ability that holds Sevagoth's kit together. Ironically, it is also the one can be fed to the Helminth, making Sevagoth statistically the most likely to be obtained just for the purpose of unlocking standalone Gloom.

Once cast, it is a channeled abilty that offers two things in boatloads: sustain and crowd control. At base ability strength, it offers 5% life leech on all the damage you deal in its area of effect, and 35% slow that affects most enemies.

The energy economy is also surprisingly manageable. It only drains energy once enemies are caught in the area of effect, and caps out at 7.5 energy per second.

A 5% universal lifesteal that scales with ability strength is no joke, as it can keep Warframes like Nidus alive indefinitely even in Steel Path mode. The slow also scales and stops at 95%, beating out Nova's Molecular Prime in its crowd-control potential.

2) Eclipse

Mirage's Eclipse is one of the only two subsumable universal weapon-buffing abilties in the game. The other one is Rhino's Roar (technically, Xata's Whisper also counts). While both of their subsumed forms receive a massive nerf in numbers compared to the original ability, Eclipse still remains decent. At its 4th rank, it buffs weapon damage by 150% at base ability strength.

Note that no Warframe can stack these abilites, i.e. you cannot have both Roar and Eclipse on a Rhino at the same time.

3) Terrify

Nekros' Terrify is the best armor-stripping ability in the game at present. Since Update 32.0 made it an additive calculation, you can fully armor-strip anything with two casts of Terrify. At 170% ability strength, you can do it in one cast.

Moreover, it is a fire-and-forget instant aggressive control in a large area for Warframes that do not like being overwhelmed. Cumulatively, these make the ability an essential part of any Steel Path frequenter's repertoire.

For added spice, you can even slot in its augment mod, Creeping Terrify, which adds a 60% scalable slow to the affected targets.

4) Dispensary

Protea's Dispensary is a peerless utility for those looking for high amounts of energy in a jiffy. Most players depend on either the Zenurik focus school or Arcane Energize to keep their energy topped off, but this is sometimes insufficient on a more demanding build.

To have a good return on investment, Dispensary needs some extra setup. One has to incorporate Synth Fiber into their companion's build (also works on Sentinels), and Equilibrium into their Warframe.

Synth Fiber allows one to pick up health orbs even at full health. Disepensary's Greater Healing Orb can be used to instantly replenish 110 energy per orb, as well as 25 more from a regular energy orb, every nine seconds.

With the above setup, nothing short of Energy Vampire can beat Dispensary as an energy battery. The fact that it provides universal ammo pickups that even works on Heavy Weapons is just the cherry on top.

5) Ensnare

Khora's Ensnare is possibly the best crowd-controlling ability in the game. For one, it catches enemies and groups them up instantly, turning it into a natural combo with weapons like the Nataruk. At the base ability duration and range, this extends to a 60 meter-long effective area of effect and completely disables enemies for 15 seconds. It is also among the more economically efficient abilities, at a modest energy cost of 50.

Moreover, Ensnare is among the only three hard crowd-controls in the game to affect Demolisher units in the Disruption game mode.

