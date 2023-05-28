How to get Nova in Warframe

Warframe is among the oldest MMO-lite looter-shooters out there. In its decade-long run thus far, the developers have released over 40 Warframes, the eponymous killing machines. Each has its unique identity in the kit it offers, but in the earliest of them, this identity was even more coherent and straightforward. Released with the 9.0 Update in Warframe's release year, Nova also embodies this coherence. Nova's theme is manipulation of matter.

For a frame released so long ago, her abilities still remain somewhat complex and offers a high skill ceiling. Nova is something of a glass cannon at a glance. In the right hands, however, she can offer damage and be durable simultaneously, far into the late game.

The acquisition is Nova is tied to Europa, a planet you will face at the midway point while clearing the star chart.

How to farm Nova parts from the Raptors in Warframe

The main blueprint for Nova is not tied to any quests and must be bought from the Market for 35,000 Credits. Additionally, a player needs to gather three of her modules: systems, neuroptics, and chassis.

Blueprints of these parts drop from Raptors, the boss in Europa. These can be fought at Naamah, the only Assassination node in the planet. The boss fight may not seem obvious from the get-go, as it is not the Raptors per se that you are trying to take down.

Raptors boss fight - strategy guide

Upon reaching the boss room, a Raptor will spawn from one of the three relays in the boss arena. As such, the Raptors can deal heavy damage, so you should use your shield gating diligently.

The Raptors can move rapidly between attacks while they call in their powerful missile arrays, so some sort of slow is advised against them. Among beginner Warframes, Frost works particularly well in this fight.

The most important thing to note is that Raptors will keep spawning indefinitely if you keep killing them. The objective is to pick up the power cell once a Raptor is dead and then drop it into the relay where the boss spawned. Once you have picked it up, only switching weapons (bound to F by default on the keyboard) will drop it. You have to do this in about 10 seconds before it explodes.

The objective will be complete once you destroy all three boss spawns by this method.

The Nova Systems Blueprint has a lower chance of dropping (22.56%) compared to the other two (38.72%). Generally, you should be able to acquire all three in less than 15 runs. However, for those who want a less RNG-reliant way to get Nova, her components can be acquired from the Circuit once every three months.

