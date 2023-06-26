Warframe Kullervo's Hold secret room: How to open, rewards, and more

The newest open-world region in Warframe, Duviri, is unique in many regards. Unlike the other three open worlds before it, the surreal playground of Dominas Thrax has a number of engaging puzzles. Living up to the legacy of the older Lua puzzles in the game, none of these labyrinthine puzzles are straightforward.

The newest of these shipped with the Seven Crimes of Kullervo update. While not as elaborate as the Archarbor, the Kullervo's Hold puzzle is still a head-scratcher for explorers who do not check every nook and cranny. It guards a secret room locked behind a console, which contains some minor goodies and tidbits of lore. The exact contents of the room seem to vary from one session to another, but the only tangible reward is one of the 10 new Somachord fragments added to Duviri.

How to solve the Kullervo's Hold puzzle room in Warframe

Reference map for opening the Kullervo's Hold secret room in Warframe; A, B, and C indicate Thrax pillars (Image via Digital Extremes)

The method to unlock the secret room is the same as the Enigma puzzle room below the Archarbor. It is guarded by a console sitting at the nexus of three different pillars in the vicinity. Located on the margins of the Kullervo's Hold islet, these pillars bear Dominus Thrax's bust. They can all be rotated by interacting with the levers below them.

The cave leading to the secret room (Image via Digital Extremes)

The idea is that all of these pillars have to be facing the general direction of the console room. For this guide, we are going to start at the southwestern edge of the island and then work our way clockwise through the three pillars.

The first pillar for Kullervo's Hold secret room in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

The first pillar is located next to the small barrack located at the southern lower planes of the islet, as indicated below. It is tucked away in the corner to the outer perimeter of the map, so it will be hidden from plain view if you're making your way there from the Executioner's Infinite Prison Cells. Press the lever on this twice to make it face north.

The second pillar for Kullervo's Hold secret room in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

The second pillar is also hidden beneath the map in a small floating landmass. If you follow the edge of the lower planes clockwise from the first pillar and hit the road, you can locate it to your right as you reach the first big gateway. You need to push this lever only once, such that it faces away from the aforementioned gate.

The third pillar for Kullervo's Hold secret room in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

After this, get on Kaithe and gain some elevation. The sole remaining pillar is on the topmost plane, near the Warden's resting spot. It can be found at the edge next to a small building situated about a hundred meters north of the Materlith (Drifter teleportation spot). Press the lever on this thrice to make it face the center of the Dungeon.

Finally, make your way to the secret room by simply leaping to the other side of the Dungeon on horseback. The cave opens directly into the circular prison at the Hold's center, and the console can now be interacted with. The railings guarding the room will swing open if you successfully hack it. Other than a potential random reward (Somachord fragment or questionnaire tablet), the room hosts a Cinta. This likely teases that you can use the Cinta on Drifter in the future, just like the Drifter melee weapons.

