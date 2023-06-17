The Duviri Paradox update in Warframe was arguably its most ambitious so far. Its new open-world island came with exclusive Drifter gameplay mechanics and a surprising depth of content. Update 33.5 will also push the same envelope, being tied to Duviri. Rather than the previously expected "Echoes of Duviri," the update will weave new Duviri-related content with the lore of the latest frame, Kullervo.

As usual, those who want to try out the new Warframe at the earliest can purchase him via Platinum, the premium in-game currency. Those looking to obtain Kullervo in the intended method will have to enter the new dungeon island in Duviri, available exclusively during the Sorrow Spiral. Warframe Update 33.5 releases on all platforms on June 21, 2023.

All abilities of the new Warframe Kullervo coming with Update 33.5

The center-piece of the upcoming update is the titular Kullervo, the 56th Warframe to be introduced to the game. His melee-focused kit and playstyle was partially teased in Devstream 171, but the devleopers have since revealed further details. Kullervo's abitlies are:

Wrathful Advance: Kullervo will wind up a heavy attack with temporarily increased critical chance before teleporting and unleashing it on the selected area. The ability can be held to teleport to a marked location.

Recompense: Kullervo will form a phalanx of daggers around him. The daggers will seek out targets by themselves but can also miss. Daggers that miss the mark will damage Kullervo, but those that do hit will restore health and generate Overguard at max health.

Collective Curse: A curse will bind all the enemeis caught within the area of effect, and spread a portion of the damage each enemy incurs to other bound enemies.

Storm of Ukko: An area-of-effect nuke that strikes enemies with a barrage of daggers called from the Void itself.

With the passive bonus 'Whispers of Vaenn', Kullervo will have easier time with heavy attacks on all melee weapons, including higher base heavy attack efficiency and swifter wind-up.

How to get Kullervo Warframe blueprint and components

The update will add with a new island to the Sorrow Spiral called Kullervo's Hold. In its various prison cells, players can find the seven 'sins' of Kullervo that convey the lore beats of his tragic backstory. This fortress island will also be the site of a new showdown.

Fought between the Drifter and Kullervo himself as a miniboss, this duel will be crucial to unlock the Warframe's blueprint and components. The blueprints can likely be purchased from the warden, a new potential vendor added to the island.

There will be limited-time event at the launch of Update 33.5 that will let players bypass the Sorrow Spiral requirement. During the event, you can access Kullervo's Hold as a new option on the Duviri menu to square off directly against the boss.

New Duviri Portals in Warframe update 33.5: Features, location, and rewards

New Duviri portals in Warframe (image via Digital Extremes)

When the player collects seven Decrees, new optional Undercroft portals will open up across the landscape of Duviri. There will be three of these per session, and they will be automatically marked on your map for ease of access.

The portals will be a much more challenging version of the Undercroft experience, with likely higher level scaling and significantly more Eximus unit spawns. To take on the trials of these portals, players will be awarded guaranteed Arcane drops.

Other than these portals, the update will also include features pertaining to the Circuit and Duviri gameplay.

New widget will let players preview available Warframes and equipment without delving into the Circuit.

Undercroft segments will now have a chance to spawn a new boss encounter, which is heavily implied to be a version of Corrupted Vor from the Void.

15 new Decrees will be added to Duviri, including corrupted ones a la Chaos boons in Hades.

The update will also introduce its motley collection of new Kaithe customization suite, fresh Drifter apparel, the Deluxe Gauss Kresnik Collection, as well as new Tennogen cosmetics.

