How to get Rauta in Warframe: location, builds, and more

Rauta is the only new equipment shipped with the Kullervo update in Warframe. It is a faction-neutral shotgun that can uniquely build up melee combo upon successful hits. Signature weapons that release with updates like this are sometimes overtuned to get the community excited about the fresh gear. From this perspective, Rauta's lackluster stats leave something to be desired. Rather, it sells itself as a trick weapon for specific niche builds.

Rauta is a break-action shotgun with no innate punch-through or likewise crowd-damage capabilities. It holds four shells in the chamber, and every shot has an eight-pellet slack spread. The biggest handicap comes in its effective range, which is abysmal even by Warframe shotgun standards. Its total damage is only dealt to targets within six meters, while the steep fall-off cuts its damage down to 20% at the 16-meter range.

Where to get Rauta in Warframe

Rauta can be purchased from Acrithis, the sole vendor NPC in Duviri. His items are sourced in the same inventory as Kullervo's blueprint and components. It is also purchased with the same currency, Kullervo's Bane. To buy the main shotgun blueprint and its components outright, you need 30 Kullervo's Bane.

Kullervo's Bane is farmed from the new floating fortress called Kullervo's hold. This freshly added area can be found in the Duviri open world during the Fear, Sorrow, and Anger spirals. A limited-time event lets you bypass this spiral mood restriction until 5th July 2023.

The nice thing about the Rauta is that it can be bought and crafted solely with Duviri-specific resources. Besides its ready-made components, it only requires 10 additional Pathos Clamps, which you will naturally have by the point you farm enough Kullervo's Bane.

Warframe Rauta build guide: is it viable in Steel Path?

First and foremost, Rauta's low critical chance immediately means you will get little out of critical mods and Hunter's Munition. The only boons are its high base damage and decent status chance. The only way to build for Rauta to add reliable scaling in end-game Warframe content is riding on the Tigris boat: high status chance and Slash weightage.

The optimal build with this strategy would be:

Galvanized Savvy for status chance

Galvanized Hell for multishot

Sweeping Serration to bring up the Slash weightage

Unupgraded Toxic Barrage and Frigid Blast to add low-weightage Viral element

a faction-specific bane mod to buff Slash damage-over-time

This leaves us with two empty slots and the exilus slots that you can fill in according to requirements. Ideally, you can use even more multishot with Vigilante Armaments and a fire rate mod. This will make it decent at dealing with regular Steel Path opponents. However, it only makes sense to use the weapon as an auxiliary to setups that require melee combo upkeep, such as Khora. For reference, this can build 12x melee combo counter within two full magazines.

