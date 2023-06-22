How to get Pathos Clamps in Warframe

Pathos Clamps are a new resource in Warframe added with the Duviri Paradox. Unlike other resources, this special resource cannot be farmed from breakable containers while free-roaming. The in-game lore indicates that Pathos Clamps are the most direct manifestation of Thrax's bitterness that shapes the very being of the Orowyrm. Given that its acquisition is tied to the Orowyrm boss fight, it is heavily implied that these are lumps of flesh extracted from the Orowyrm's spine.

There are numerous in-game uses for Pathos Clamps. Thankfully, all Tenno can bag 10 to 15 of them on each run of Duviri, be it in the Lone Story mode or the full Duviri Experience. The only prerequisite to farm these is to unlock Duviri via the Duviri Paradox quest.

Where to find Pathos Clamps in Warframe?

Once you have beaten the Duviri Paradox quest, a new Duviri section will open next to Empyrean in the upper-right corner of your Navigation menu. Select any option other than 'The Circuit' to set foot in Duviri.

You have to do one full Duviri Spiral, i.e., a complete bounty in Duviri with six quest stages. The sixth stage is defeating the Orowyrm, the looming area boss of this open world. You can find a detailed guide on the Orowyrm fight mechanics here.

Defeating the Orowyrm unlocks a Royal Chest in the middle of the arena. Opening this chest will offer you a final decree for beating this quest stage, a few Soggen Pearls, and a set amount of Pathos Clamps. Every time you beat the Orowyrm, you get 10x Patho Clamps in the regular mode and 15x Pathos Clamps for the Steel Path mode.

Beating the Orowyrm is currently only one way to earn Pathos Clamps in Warframe. On the plus side, you will collect a preset amount of this resource as a guaranteed drop every time you set foot in Duviri. On the minus side, you cannot target-farm this in any way other than speedrunning the Lone Story mode.

Unless you rush to fill the resource quota for your crafting requirements, playing full Duviri experience is a much more efficient way to gain many resources and Drifter intrinsics at one go.

What can you get with Pathos Clamps in Warframe?

Pathos Clamps are used both as a crafting resource and a currency for transactions with the Acrithis Vendor in Duviri. All the Drifter melee weapons in Teshin's Cave need 50 Pathos Clamps each to unlock, other than Sampotes, which require 60. Each Incarnon Genesis adapter unlock for 30 legacy weapons also need 20 Pathos Clamps a piece.

They can also be used as a token tied to other events in the game. An example is the limited-time launch event for the Kullervo Warframe during the rollout of Update 33.5, where players can bypass the Spiral mood requirements for Kullervo's Hold to appear on the map.

