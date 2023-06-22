How to get Kullervo in Warframe: Location, boss fight guide, and more

Kullervo is the 53rd unique Warframe introduced to the game in the 33.5 update. The way to obtain him is intrinsically tied to Duviri, the game's latest open-world landscape. Getting this Warframe involves a journey to Kullervo's Hold, a new floating fortress island newly added to Duviri, and a whole-new boss encounter. Kullervo is purchasable from the Market for 325 platinum if you want to skip farming.

However, unlocking the component has no RNG-based element, and you can get everything you need within nine successful Duviri spirals. It goes without saying that you need to first play through the Duviri Paradox quest to unlock more content.

Moreover, you will need Duviri-specific resources to craft Kullervo's components once you obtain the blueprints.

Where is Kullervo's Hold in Warframe?

Kullervo's Hold location in Warframe (image via Digital Extremes)

Kullervo's Hold is a new area added to the Duviri landscape that only appears during the Fear, Anger, and Sorrow spirals. However, you can bypass the spiral mood restrictions with a limited-time event up until July 5, 2023. Otherwise, the new area called 'Kullervo's Hold' functions the same as Archarbor. On the aforementioned spiral moods, it will be automatically added to the Duviri map.

The island also comes with its own Materlith, i.e., a teleportation point. Players who have the Fast Travel intrinsic unlocked from the Rider tree can immediately explore Kullervo's Hold once they enter Duviri. There are no benefits to fast traveling there, although you first need to play through the quest stages of the spiral.

The fifth stage of the Spiral is automatically set to the Kullervo boss showdown during the Fear, Anger, and Sorrow spirals after the new update. Once you get this objective, fly or teleport near the pointer to get to the Warden. Talk to him to enter the arena and commence the fight.

How to get Kullervo's Bane in Warframe

Fight Kullervo by talking to the Warden in Warframe's Duvir island (image via Digital Extremes)

Getting to the fifth bounty stage in the Fear, Anger, and Sorrow Spirals and defeating Kullervo will grant each player in the squad 5 Kullervo's Bane. Note that Kullervo's Bane does not actually drop as a pickable resource during Duviri gameplay. They will be added to your inventory as an end-mission reward after you defeat the Orowyrm and extract successfully.

These new token items are the main currency to purchase Kullervo's Blueprint, components, and the Rauta shotgun. To get Kullervo and his components, you need 42 Kullervo's Banes. These purchases can be made by talking to Acrithis, the main vendor NPC who appears in Duviri.

Tips and tricks for Kullervo boss fight in Warframe

Kite the Warframe and focus on clearing out the Liminus first (image via Digital Extremes)

Picking up the trend of melee-focused Warframes after Voruna, Kullervo's abilities benefit greatly from a melee build, especially those catering to heavy attacks. The Kullervo boss encounter in Duviri also reflects his abilities as a Warframe. When playing solo, it is among the most engaging and challenging boss fights in the game.

Locking on is almost mandatory due to the mobile nature of the boss.

As a general strategy, landing heavy attacks with the Azothane or Edun and then kiting him works wonders.

Do not forget to use the special Drifter melee attacks off-cooldown whenever you get a window.

If you gain some distance after getting one heavy attack off, it is possible to get away from most of his attacks. There are two exceptions to this: an arena-wide series of knives and a laser attack.

The first one can be evaded by timing your dodge well. Note that Kullervo does this move twice in a row in the second and third phases. The second attack, the laser move, is triggered after the shadow spawns (Persecutor Liminus) backstab Kullervo. Evading this comes down to spamming dodge so you can avoid getting staggered.

As a squad, the fight becomes a cakewalk in comparison. One Drifter can take the aggro and dodge around while the others take potshots with the Sirocco. If you are playing the full Duviri experience, it is also possible to farm decrees and remain overpowered enough that you can facetank and take him down.

