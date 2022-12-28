How to get Voruna in Warframe

Warframe is a title where players assume the role of an individual in a race known as the Tenno. These individuals are capable of using exo-suits known as Warframes. These suits have a lot of different capabilities and powers that they can use to defeat enemies in the system.

Over the years, the developers have introduced a lot of these exo-suits in the game. The most recent Warframe to join the game is Voruna.

Acquiring Voruna in Warframe

There are two primary ways in which any Warframe can be earned in the game. The first option is to purchase it from the market. Players can purchase individual frames from the market in exchange for 325 Platinum. Alternatively, players can purchase the entire set, including her weapons, from the marketplace in exchange for 775 Platinum.

There's also a free method in place, but that does require a lot of grinding. Players can build Voruna in Warframe, but before building this suit, they must first acquire the blueprints for the four parts that make up the suit. To get these blueprints, players will first have to get their hands on a special currency.

This currency is known as Lua Thrax Plasm. The primary blueprint costs 125 Lua Thrax Plasm, while the individual pieces cost 75 Lua Thrax Plasm. To purchase the full blueprint set, players will have to get their hands on a total of 350 Lua Thrax Plasm.

Players will have to grind the Conjunction Survival missions to acquire this currency. Interestingly enough, these missions drop the Lua Thrax Plasm currency as well.

Once they've got their hands on the blueprints for the parts, or they've managed to accumulate the currency required to purchase the Voruna blueprint from Archimedean Yonta at the Crysalith, players will finally be able to craft this Warframe at the Foundry. Crafting requires some other currency as well, so they're as follows:

Voruna

Voruna Neuroptics (1)

Voruna Systems (1)

Voruna Chassis (1)

Voruna Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

20 Voidgel Orbs

1,000 Ferrite

300 Rubedo

25 Lua Thrax Plasm

Voruna Systems

15,000 Credits

20 Somatic Fibers

2,500 Alloy Plate

800 Polymer Bundle

25 Lua Thrax Plasm

Voruna Chassis

15,000 Credits

5 Nitain Extract

30 Voidgel Orbs

5,000 Salvage

25 Lua Thrax Plasm

Voruna is the 51st Warframe to go live in the game and was showcased during the Tennocon earlier this year. This suit comes with four unique wolf-based powers. The powers are as follows:

Shroud of Dynar

Fangs of Raksh

Lycath's Hunt

Ulfrun's Descent

Interestingly enough, each of these abilities summons wolves that either shower Voruna with sure buffs or add a deadly amount of debuffs to the enemy.

Alternatively, these wolves come with the ability to protect Voruna as well. She's the only one in the game who can summon and control a pack of wolves, and how her survivability is designed is unique to her.

Given that she's the newest member to have joined an increasing list of these exo-suits, it's understandable that every Tenno would want to add this to their collection. The methods above are the only possible ways to go about it.

