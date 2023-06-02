How to get Hydroid in Warframe

Warframe has completed its 10th anniversary this year. As those who have followed the game since its infancy will vouch, the decade-long run has been a radical metamorphosis. Compared to the game's current frantic pace, the first release was much slower, more deliberate, and methodical. Surely enough, many Warframe released over the years reflect the meta of their time. There are over 50 of them in the game now.

The side-effect of this plentitude is that some older Warframes wither away in obscurity until a rework blesses them. Hydroid is the very embodiment of this ill-fated obscurity. The once popular king of the farm-boosting Frames is now in dire need of reconsideration from the developers.

Nevertheless, if you need to farm Silver Grove Specters, it is the only niche where Hydroid truly shines.

How to farm Hydroid in Warframe: Drop locations, requirements, and more

Hydroid's main blueprint can be purchased from the market for 50,000 Credits. To build it, you first need to craft its components individually. Aside from Equinox, all Warframes require three components - neuroptics, systems, and chassis.

All of Hydroid's components drop from Councilor Vay Hek, the second boss on Earth. Note that the components do not drop during the mission but are added as a reward once you extract. As per Digital Extremes' official loot table, the following are the chances for each component to drop:

Hydroid Systems Blueprint 22.56% Hydroid Neuroptics Blueprint 38.72% Hydroid Chassis Blueprint 38.72%

These odds mean that over half of all players who attempt to farm him off Vay Hek will get all the components in under five runs. The less fortunate half may have to do 13 boss runs on average. In the worst-case scenario, at 28 runs, you are almost guaranteed to have at least one copy of each component.

Even though Vay Hek's assassination node is located on Earth, he is only unlocked after you are Mastery Rank 5. This is an intentional checkpoint since Vay Hek's difficulty exceeds the proficiency requirements to clear out Earth.

The boss is relatively durable, with an invulnerable exoskeleton to boot. Throughout most of the fight, he takes up his drone form. The only vulnerable areas in this phase are his periodically exposed head and glowing backpack, which are difficult to hit consistently due to his mobility. Follow this detailed guide on how to successfully beat Vay Hek.

Cumulatively, you will need the following resources to build Hydroid:

2 Orokin Cell

4 Argon Crystals

4 Gallium

300 Rubedo

370 Alloy Plate

1200 Nano Spores

1650 Polymer Bundle

70,000 Credits (excluding the main blueprint market price)

Save for Argon Crystals, which are a rare drop in the Void, all of these resources can be gathered in early-game planets, i.e., those before Jupiter.

