Does Warframe have cross play and cross progression?

Warframe is one of the most popular looter-shooters out in the market today. Debuting in 2013, the title has already existed in the market for ten years and continues to draw players every day. Despite some pressing issues, it is free-to-play with a few in-game microtransactions. Since it's a live service title, features like crossplay and cross-progression are very important.

The former allows players on different devices to play together, while the latter allows them to maintain progress across multiple platforms. With that said, crossplay and cross-progression in the game are questions that players are exceedingly curious about.

Is Warframe cross-play?

Play with friends on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch right now: Cross Platform Play has arrived to unite the Origin System!Play with friends on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch right now: wrfr.me/3UqpYfe

Warframe does support crossplay at this point. Although this feature came in fairly late to the game, it does exist now. Players from different platforms can team up together and participate in different missions spread across the entire system.

There is also a system that allows players to toggle this feature, thereby restricting their interactions with those on the same platform.

How to enable Warframe cross-play

Here's where you can toggle the cross-play option (Image via Digital Extremes)

Log into the game.

Once you're in your Orbiter, make your way to the "Options" panel.

Under the "Options" panel, navigate to the very end of the page.

You should find a switch here that should allow you to toggle the status of Warframe cross-play for your account.

Does Warframe support cross-progression?

Unfortunately, at this point, Warframe does not support cross-progression. Players will have to continue with whatever they have on their platform. If they want to play the game on a different platform, they must create a brand new account.

Given the game's length, such a feature should have been added by now. However, Digital Extremes is committed to bringing this feature, so it should be here sometime soon.

In fact, the developers recently released a brand new expansion called the Duviri Paradox. This expansion brings forth some long-requested features. For example, the game had a very small tutorial segment. With the Duviri Paradox, the developers introduced a new tutorial segment aimed at both beginners and veterans.

Not only that, they also introduced a feature known as a loaner build. It allows beginners to try out the different exosuits available in the game at their full potential, thereby giving them a clear direction with respect to the selections they want to farm for and develop.