Warframe Echoes of Duviri update: New weapons, incarnons, Wisp Prime, and more

The last Warframe update, The Seven Crimes of Kullervo, dropped this June. Unlike Duviri Paradox, it was a relatively tiny update that only introduced the Kullervo Warframe and a new Duviri dungeon related to it. The next update in July will follow its footsteps as a counterfoil, so to speak. It is set up to be another small content drop related to Duviri, with mostly new equipment, some new cosmetics, and balance changes.

Coming this July, the scope of the update was revealed at Devstream 172. Devstream is a fortnightly official community stream where members of the core design and balance team at Digital Extremes showcase work-in-progress content planned for future release.

All new weapons coming to Warframe with Echoes of Duviri update

The Drifter in Warframe equipped with the upcoming Argo and Vel weapon (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Echoes of Duviri update will add one new weapon to the Drifter arsenal. The sixth Drifter melee in the game, Argo and Vel, is a mace and a shield. Argo and Vel will have its unique stance distinct from the extant sword and shield weapon class.

Like all Drifter melee weapons, you can purchase this with Pathos Clamps from Teshin's Cave in Duviri. This not only unlocks it as a Drifter weapon but also sends a blueprint to your inventory to build it for your Warframes. On the Drifter, the Argo and Vel will have a unique property where successful, perfect parries will reduce the cooldown on your special attack.

As such, the update adds no other new armament. However, it ships with a set of five new Incarnon Geneses. Even though Incarnon Geneis adapters are not new weapons, they put a coat of fresh paint on dusty old weapons. As a datamining leak had predicted recently, the following legacy weapons will receive Incarnon Genesis upgrades:

Anku

Angstrum

Boar

Gammacor

Gorgon

The developers have not confirmed any immediate plan to add this novel set as a new rotation of rewards for the Circuit game mode. This means the current six weekly rotations will continue to maintain their intended order for now. These five weapons will be uniquely added to Cavalero's stock, where you can purchase them for Platinum anytime.

Warframe Wisp Prime Release date announced

The Devstream 172 has also unveiled the release date for its upcoming Primed gear. Wisp Prime will be added to the game on July 27th, and in-game relics will be repopulated with the associated Primed parts. In lieu of Wisp Prime's arrival, Nidus Prime will be vaulted. The Wisp Prime also comes with the enhanced version of her signature weapon, Fulmin Prime, and the Gunsen Prime melee weapon.

Warframe Devstream 172 recap: All other changes coming with the Echoes of Duviri update

Warframe Fractal Pastures, one of the new arenas (Image via Digital Extremes)

Echoes of Duviri will likely be the final Duviri-related content update for this year. The biggest overall gameplay addition is in relation to the Undercroft. There will be two new arenas that will involve assassination missions built into the Circuit. An unfinished build for these, called Fractal Pastures, was shown off in the Devstream featuring the Jackal boss fight.

The only balance changes with this update will center on the recently released 53rd unique Warframe, Kullervo.

Kullervo will get his own band-aid solution to the lack of shield-gating. When his overguard depletes completely, he will get a 0.33-second i-frame. Despite the tiny duration, this does provide one-shot protection as intended. Potentially, there might also be the introduction of overguard scaling with Kullervo's power strength.

The Devstream also announced several new upcoming events, including the return of the Dog Days event, a full schedule for TennoCon 2023, and a new series of 10-0 Recall events with collectible rewards.

