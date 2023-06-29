Upcoming Warframe Incarnon weapons leaked: Boar, Gammacore, and more

Warframe completed its 10th anniversary this year, and as an MMO looter-shooter that's over a decade old, it's going to need some new content to keep players engaged. Digital Extremes typically meets this quota by introducing new regions, questlines, frames, and equipment. In fact, the total number of weapons in Warframe is just shy of 500 in the current update (33.5). However, such a vast arsenal means that the oldest weapons eventually fall out of favor.

Despite this, some of the legacy equipment that shipped with the Vanilla (closed beta) build of Warframe in 2012, is still viable for end-game content. However, the goal that the developers are aiming towards seems to be parity of usage among all weapons, if the Riven disposition mechanic is anything to go by.

To bring some of these antiquated classics back into the limelight, the Duviri Paradox update introduced the Incarnon Genesis system. There are 30 of these older weapons with Geneses currently, and datamined lines of code reveal that more might be coming soon.

All the new Incarnon Genesis weapons that might be coming in the next update of Warframe

Incarnon weapons were added to Warframe with the Angels of the Zariman update. Like the derelict Orokin colony ship itself, these weapons are blessed with the powers of the Void.

All Incarnon weapons have an alternate mode that mutates them into a powerful new form. Additionally, these are the first-ever weapons to have their own 'Evolution' levels or perk tree progression. The Incarnon Geneses essentially bestows the same system on older Warframe weapons.

As the community discovered recently, this system will not be limited to the 30 weapons that got Incarnon Genesis upgrades earlier this year. Datamined information extracted from in-game localization files indicates that there will be at least five weapons getting Genesis upgrades.

Anku: One of the first scythes in Warframe, Anku's Incarnon involves a launchable heavy disk, a mechanic also found in the Tenet Agendus.

Perks in Evolution I: Unlocks Incarnon mode

Evolution II: Unknown

Evolution III: Standoff, Swordsman's Celerity, Swift Break

Evolution IV: Absolute Dominion, Subtle Force, Unknown

Boar: The Incarnon form for this old-school Grineer shotgun is seemingly a chaining heat laser comparable to Kuva Nukor.

Perks in Evolution I: Unlocks Incarnon mode

Evolution II: Reified Bane, Fortress Salvo

Evolution III: Ready Retaliation, Mercenary Chamber, Practiced Grip

Evolution IV: Elemental Balance, Critical Parallel, Survivor's Edge

Gammacor: The beloved Cephalon beam sidearm gets a projectile vortex that will suck in enemies and explode after a while, likely akin to Proboscis Cernos or Tenet Plinx.

Perks in Evolution I: Unlocks Incarnon mode

Evolution II: Unknown

Evolution III: Evolved Autloader, Moonrise Velocity, Extended Volley

Evolution IV: Critical Parallel, Survivor's Edge, Unknown

Gorgon: According to the datamined information, the heavy-duty Grineer assault rifle will get chargeable exploding projectiles like the Stahlta.

Perks in Evolution I: Unlocks Incarnon mode

Evolution II: Unknown

Evolution III: Resonant Restore, Rapid Reinforcement, Void's Guidance

Evolution IV: Survivor's Edge, Elemental Balance, Aboslute Valor

Angstrum: The leak did not contain much information about the Incarnon mode on this Corpus pocket rocket launcher.

Perks in Evolution I: Unlocks Incarnon mode

Evolution II: Unkown

Evolution III: Swift Deliverance, Rapid Reinforcement, Hitman's Hoard

Evolution IV: Critical Parallel, Survivor's Edge, Fatal Affliction

Many familiar perks found on extant Genesis weapons seem to be making a return on these, especially the flat critical and status chance boosts like Critical Parallel and Elemental Balance. There is also a slight possibility that some of these are only placeholder terms. Additionally, this only reflects what the developers have chalked up pre-release, so the information mentioned here is subject to change,

