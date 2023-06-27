Warframe Community Stream Twitch drops: How to claim free Umbra Forma, Enigma Gyrum, and more

Warframe is one of the most popular MMO looter shooters out there. Alongside the fun movement and good free-to-play model, a big ingredient of its success is community management. The developers actively stay in touch with the community via fortnightly streams. The two alternating streams for this are called "DevStream" and "Prime Time," which both now have Twitch drops for viewers.

There will be separate Twitch drops for DevStream and Prime Time this week. Both are to be hosted on Thursday, June 29, 2023. To obtain rewards, the only requirements are a Warframe account and a Twitch account with a verified email ID.

How to get Umbra Forma for free in Warframe

Devstream 172 is scheduled to go live on June 29 at 11 am PT or 2 pm ET. Devstreams are essentially a sneak peek into the upcoming features and updates of the game, including concept art, developer's build gameplay, and balance change previews.

Like always, Devstream will go on for about an hour this week. Viewers who watch the official Warframe Twitch channel during this will receive a free Umbra Forma as a Twitch drop.

After watching the stream for 30 consecutive minutes, a Twitch notification will let you know the drop is ready to be claimed. All you need to do is connect your Twitch account to Warframe by:

Logging into your Twitch account on the same browser

Going here and clicking the 'Link Account' button

The reward will be automatically added to your inventory upon your next login. An in-game message will let you know if you have successfully claimed it. Umbra Forma is an expensive special Forma that lets any of your mod slots be turned into the Umbral Polarity on your melee weapons. These special formas are the only way to mitigate the huge mod drain of Umbral mods on your stat sticks.

Outside of community drops like these, you can only obtain Umbra Forma with a hefty Platinum price or once every two months from Teshin in exchange for Steel Essence.

How to claim free Enigma Gyrum from Warframe Prime-time Twitch drops

Enigma Gyrums can only be obtained from Paragrimm Hutches in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Devstream will be followed by a Prime Time event from 3 pm to 5 pm PT. While the Devstream is a developer's showcase for work-in-progress elements, Prime Time involves the developers simply playing the game, mixed with a series of community showcases, such as artwork.

The Prime Time this week will dish out 5x Enigma Gyrum to viewers who watch it for 30 minutes on Twitch. Engima Gyrums can only be obtained in-game by successfully completing Enigma puzzles. Since Prime Time is also hosted on the same Twitch channel, note that the watch duration from DevStream will not roll over into this.

