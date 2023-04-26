Warframe The Duviri Paradox hands off preview: Digital Extreme's most ambitious expansion ever?

After months of waiting, the Duviri Paradox expansion for Warframe has finally gone live. This expansion was scheduled to go live in December last year, but it's finally gone live today after a few delays. The Duviri Paradox is slightly different from what we've seen in the game until now. The developers have stepped away from the conventional gameplay mechanics in this expansion and have adapted a more rogue-like style.

Furthermore, once you enter the game, you'll find many things missing.

Warframe The Duviri Paradox introduces a much-needed tutorial mode in the game

The Duviri Paradox expansion has an intensive tutorial segment that gives players in-depth training concerning the mechanics in Warframe. It's been dubbed "the most accessible expansion ever."

To start, you won't be playing as a regular Tenno here. Instead, you'll be placed in the shoes of The Drifter. I won't go over the lore implications because that's something for you to find out, and that's one of the major highlights of this expansion. However, you need to know that you can access your Warframes in a separate region, which will also be introduced as a part of this expansion.

Teshin's Cave in Warframe The Duviri Paradox (Image via Digital Extremes)

As the name suggests, and as everyone already knows, The Duviri Paradox takes place in the world of Duviri, the fourth open-world area in the game. This is where most of the campaign's missions will take place. This is entirely explorable and will most likely feature a social space as well, where players can interact with each other.

One of the most striking features about Duviri is that it's inside the mind of Dominous Thrax, the main antagonist of this expansion. Also, the entire color scheme in this area reflects the emperor's mood. Just like a day-night cycle, the emperor also has a mood cycle that changes every two hours in Warframe. While the cycle should be entirely cosmetic, that isn't the case, as the emperor's moods determine the type of boss players will face in the area, which is an exciting concept. I'll come to that a bit later.

Warframe goes completely rogue-like with The Duviri Paradox

The calm mood cycle in Duviri (Image via Digital Extremes)

The developers have stepped away from the conventional style of gameplay mechanics in The Duviri Paradox. Since you will be controlling The Drifter for the most part, you will be dodging a lot during fights. What's more interesting is that, unlike your Warframe, The Drifter won't have a shield. Instead, he'll only have his health bar. From what we've seen in the preview, the damage that The Drifter takes is considerably lower than what it would have been if there were a Tenno in his place.

To make things even more interesting, the fights are relatively balanced. So if you face around 30-odd enemies simultaneously while playing as a Warframe, you will probably face around 5-6 enemies while playing as The Drifter. It's an exciting balance that the developers have struck with this expansion.

Furthermore, you will also be able to loot "decrees." These items are nothing but bonuses that will further increase the potency of your character as you progress through the game.

When you're in Duviri, you can access a region known as The Undercroft. It is here that you will be able to access your Warframes. Interestingly, every decree you earn as The Drifter will carry over in The Undercroft as well, further increasing the potency of your character and allowing you to be more effective in combat.

The boss fights are also engaging in The Duviri Paradox. As you've noticed in the trailers, you will be fighting against the Orowyrm. The kind of attacks this worm hits you with heavily depends upon the emperor's mood. This is a lovely touch and gives more meaning to the mood cycles in the game. The boss fight happens in two stages. The first stage will take place in Duviri, where you will have to fight the Orowyrm as The Drifter.

The Undercroft in The Duviri Paradox (Image via Digital Extremes)

The second stage will take place in the Undercroft, where you will get to fight the Wrym as Warframes. This adds a fascinating dynamic to the overall boss fight. You can also access a flying mount, which looks like a horse. Some of the decrees you get as you play through Duviri will grant your mount additional bonuses and let you use them in battle.

Accessibility is the way to go with Warframe The Duviri Paradox

As mentioned above, this expansion was made keeping in mind the massive player base that the game has. So whenever you join the game after the expansion has gone live, you will be prompted to select how you want to play the game. You can either load into the regular mode of Warframe or head into The Duviri Paradox and enjoy that campaign.

If you're a new player, I'd recommend you start with the campaign for two significant reasons: firstly, the campaign contains a tutorial mode that will teach you how to use all the mechanics and abilities you have at your disposal. And secondly, when you head into the Undercroft, you can access several Warframe and weapon loaner builds.

You can use these loaner builds to see which weapons and Warframes suit you the best, and you can later farm for these exact frames once you're done with the storyline. To conclude, The Duviri Paradox is one expansion that players have been eagerly waiting for. From what I've seen in the preview, it will be excellent and worth the wait.

Poll : 0 votes