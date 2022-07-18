Digital Extremes shares new gameplay for Warframe's Duviri Paradox expansion at TennoCon 2022: Release window, features, and more

TennoCon 2022 aired on July 16, allowing Warframe fans to revel in new information about everything regarding the iconic free-to-play action RPG (role-playing game). First announced in 2019, The Duviri Paradox is the latest expansion from developer Digital Extremes, which further enriches the content offered by the MMO (massively multiplayer online) title.

The studio has now offered a brand new trailer as well as an extended gameplay demo for fans to check out via the recent livestream. But is it worth your time? Here are the details.

Explore an open world with a time-loop spin in Warframe: The Duviri Paradox

The Duviri Paradox brings an exciting new concept to Warframe: time-loop. The expansion seemingly takes place in a world inside the mind of the villain Dominus Thrax. Its denizens find themselves at the mercy of the tyrant as they are executed over and over again. As such, they must find a way to escape.

The Duviri Paradox will also feature an open-world area, something similar to the Plains of Eidolon. The single-player component will see players control a Drifter, who traverses the grayscale lands of Duviri. They will get to take down foes that aim to stop them in the game's stylish action-based combat featuring some movesets unique to the character.

Moreover, death does not end the mission but rather revives the player right before being killed.

A new mount is also available in the form of a skeletal steed called the Kaithe. This allows traveling across vast distances. Players are also granted a hand, which seemingly brings color back to the monochrome landscape. What significance does this have? Fans will need to wait until the release of the DLC to get answers to some of their burning queries.

The Duviri Paradox expansion is expected to arrive sometime in the Winter of 2022.

What is Warframe about?

First released on PC in 2013, Warframe is a sci-fi MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). In it, players control one of the Tenno, a race of ancient warriors who have awakened from centuries of suspended animation far into Earth's future. Following this, they find themselves at war with factions that have flourished during their stasis.

The gameplay is third-person, with an emphasis on fluid movement. Players can pick between multiple Warframes as per their playstyle. Each mission has different objectives, and the focus is on crafting and upgrading gear and weapons using the resources acquired. Combat can involve both melee and gun-based fights against enemies of various types.

The title can be played free of cost on all major platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

