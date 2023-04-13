Warframe announces Duviri Paradox release date through brand new trailer

If there's something that players from the Warframe community were looking forward to, it's certainly the Duviri Paradox expansion. Digital Extremes, the developers behind the popular free-to-play roleplaying game (RPG) title, have been hyping up this expansion for quite some time now, and they've finally announced a release date for the same.

The Duviri Paradox expansion was expected to go live sometime in 2022, but was met with several delays. Later on, the company announced that the expansion would be going live sometime in 2023. However, based on the information that's just been revealed, the latest Warframe expansion is set to go live very soon.

When does the Warframe Duviri Paradox expansion go live?

As seen in the trailer, Warframe Duviri Paradox is set to go live on April 26, 2023. Interestingly enough, this expansion will introduce a fourth open-world area to the popular RPG. Not only that, the main antagonist of this expansion will be Dominous Thrax. In the land of Duviri, players will get to explore the map on a horse-like mount and will play as a character known as The Drifter.

Unfortunately, players won't be able to play as the Operator here. However, the area will also contain a special arena known as the Undercroft. Players will be able to head into this arena and try out their Warframes there, including their abilities.

Digital Extremes seems to have gone all out with the upcoming expansion, offering some truly unique elements to the game. Most importantly, in the Duviri Paradox, players will see plenty of roguelike elements as they progress through the story missions. The expansion can be enjoyed in three separate modes that are as follows:

The Lone Story: A mode that explores just the main story.

A mode that explores just the main story. The Circuit: This mode will allow access to Warframes only. It's unlikely that the players will be able to play as The Drifter here.

This mode will allow access to Warframes only. It's unlikely that the players will be able to play as The Drifter here. The Duviri Experience: An open-world adventure where players wll be able to focus on not just the main story but multiple side-quests as well.

As such, there are several other interesting elements that are being added to the game with the Duviri Paradox expansion. As seen in the trailers, it will feature a fight with a mechanical dragon as well, which is definitely something that hasn't been seen in the game so far. Overall, this expansion is a fairly ambitious venture from Digital Extremes, and going by everything that's been revealed so far, fans will certainly be in for a treat once the expansion goes live on April 26.

