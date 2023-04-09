When does weekly and daily reset happen in Warframe?

Just like every MMORPG, Warframe follows a schedule. After a specific number of hours have elapsed in the game, the in-game clock resets, and activities, including but not limited to bounties and challenges, are refreshed. Resets are a common factor in most live service titles like this game because vendors restock their gear, and in most cases, players can attempt fresh challenges when it comes to activities in the game. So when does this reset usually happen?

Warframe daily and weekly reset schedule

There are a few types of resets that players will come across in Warframe. While the general reset time occurs at 00:00 UTC, there are minor fluctuations with certain activities in the game.

Daily Resets

Most activities, such as the Daily Tribute and Steel Path incursions, reset at 00:00 UTC.

Sorties and Syndicate alerts reset at 17:00 UTC every day.

Daily conclave challenges reset at 19:15 UTC.

Weekly Resets

Regular and Elite Nightwave acts reset every Monday at 00:00 UTC.

Archon Shard offerings and Teshin's Steel Path offerings reset every Monday at 00:00 UTC.

Break Narmer missions reset every Sunday at 00:00 UTC.

Conclave weekly challenges reset every Friday at 00:00 UTC.

Apart from these two resets, there are a few special ones that players will come across in Warframe. The resets are as follows:

Baro Ki'Teer enters the system once every two weeks. He arrives every Friday at 00:00 UTC and leaves every Sunday at the same time.

Tenet weapon bonuses cycle every four hours.

Prime Resurgences happen on a monthly basis at 18:00 UTC.

Will reset time change with launch of Duviri Paradox?

The Duviri Paradox is an eagerly-awaited upcoming expansion in Warframe, announced back in 2020. After several delays, it is finally set to go live sometime during the month of April 2023. Although Digital Extremes hasn't confirmed a date, it's unlikely that the title will be delayed any further.

With that said, reset times are unlikely to change with the arrival of a new expansion. Since many things happen simultaneously in the game, a new reset time would mean adjusting the reset times of each and every activity to maintain parity between all of them.

Furthermore, it's unclear if the developers will introduce a new Warframe with the Duviri Paradox. As of now, there are a total of 52 exosuits in the game, with Voruna and Citrine being the latest ones. Given that players have been eagerly awaiting this expansion, it'll be interesting to see how they perceive it once it goes live.

What could be more interesting is to see the storyline that this expansion has to offer.

